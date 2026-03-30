Rumor: The Legend Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time Remake Coming 2026 With A Special Edition Switch 2

Nintendo has made this game readily available but only remade it once.

Nintendo is reportedly set to come out with its next classic game remake.

NateTheHate revealed in his latest podcast that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting a remake. The remake is coming in the second half of 2026, on or close to the holidays.

Shpeshal Nick added onto this rumor with his own info. He says that it has a huge budget. He also said this on Twitter:

As a follow up to the below, from what I’ve been told we’re getting a Zelda themed Limited Edition Switch 2 console. Not sure if the game will be bundled or not

As we have already seen, Nintendo launched the Switch 2 with a bundle for a digital code for Mario Kart World.

Nintendo has made The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time readily available through the years. Even before Virtual Console, it was released twice on the GameCube.

It’s available now as part of Switch Online for Nintendo 64. But it received one remake on the 3DS.

This remake will probably have Master Quest, but we won’t know what enhancements it will carry over from the 3D version.