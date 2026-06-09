Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Releases September 17 On Switch 2, Collector’s Edition Revealed

We still don’t quite know everything about this game yet.

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave is releasing on September 17, 2026.

Intelligent System’s latest turn-based strategy series foregoes the usual warring kingdoms theme for a tournament arc where you can choose between four protagonists; Cai, Dietrich, Theodora, and Leda.

Nintendo also revealed the game’s female antagonist at the end of its trailer for today’s Nintendo Direct.

As the first game on the Switch 2, we can see a step up in graphics and presentation. But the theme also hints at another experimental direction after 2023’s Fire Emblem Engage.

It seems we can still recruit allies to join our party, but will we still be able to breed children for the next generation? And are the four protagonists even going to meet each other? There’s a lot we still don’t know about Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave for now.

Nintendo also revealed a special Dagdan Collection Edition, that comes with an art book, art cards, a map of Dagda, and an illustrated steelbook.