Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer, New Kingdom Hearts I – III Collection

Square Enix and Disney reserved a special announcement just for Nintendo.

For today’s Nintendo Direct, they revealed Kingdom Hearts I – III Collection, a new anthology of all the Kingdom Hearts games, no longer based on the cloud versions, and releasing for the Switch 2. But their next announcement was even bigger.

Nintendo showcased the latest trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4, finally showing Sora facing the Heartless in our real world. The last time we got a preview of Kingdom Hearts 4 was a little over a year ago, with screenshots of Mickey Mouse that suggests that we will be able to play as him.

While Square Enix hasn’t revealed a release window or date yet, this trailer clearly communicates that they are closer to finishing the game than ever before. With no Final Fantasy 17 in sight, it’ll be a race between this and Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams for Square Enix’s next flagship RPG.