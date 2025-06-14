Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – All Music Record Locations | Connoisseur Achievement Guide

The music in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is absolutely stellar and is one of the game’s most defining features. With such an incredible soundtrack. It only makes sense that music records are some of the Collectibles that you can find throughout the world. Not only can you use these tracks to add some ambience to your campsite, but finding all of them will also unlock the Connoisseur Achievement and Trophy. Whether you want to simply add these tracks to your collection or need help on your completionist path, allow me to help you find all of these records. This guide will show players where to find all Music Record Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Music Record Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are a total of 33 Music Records in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. You can use these tracks on the gramophone in your Camp when you unlock it on the main Continent after you finish the Prologue and Spring Meadows area. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 33 of these record locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Lumiere

The first record in the game is the only one that actually has 2 different methods of how to get it. The first chance you have to get this record is during the Prologue when you’re exploring Lumiere with Gustave and Sophie. You must defeat the Lumiere Mime to get this track. When you defeat this Mime, you will get the record.

The other time you can get this record is at the very end of the game when you return to Lumiere during Act III. Make your way to the Opera House and go behind the large spectral piano player, then look to the right. You will see this record on the ground.

Goblu

On the Continent overworld, look for a merchant to the west of the entrance to the Ancient Sanctuary. You can buy the Goblu record for 1,000 Chroma.

Nocturne pour une Masque de Tristesse

To get this record, you must solve The Manor Dining Room puzzle. You will need to interact with 4 crest found around the large table to open a secret passage. To find the first crest, enter the dining hall and turn to the right.

Go to the opposite end of the room from the entrance and then look at the pillar in the back right corner. You can find another crest on this pillar.

Another crest is next to a painting on the wall in the back left corner of the room.

The final crest is on the wall to the left of the left fireplace and above an ornate wall that is blocking an opening.

When all the crests are rotated, the ornate wall will move and allow you to crouch through the opening. Follow this path to find an item in a pile of boxes. This is the” Nocturne pour une Masque de Tristesse” record. You can use this on the gramophone in your Camp to play the song during your rest.

Lights of the Past

This record is found in the Ancient Gestral City. You will need to unlock Esquie during Act I to reach this area. Go east of Flying Waters and use Esquie to run through rough terrain to reach the City’s entrance. This record is the only item in this area.

Un 33 Decembre a Lumiere

This record is in Twilight Quarry and also requires Esquie. Go through the rough terrain to the southeast of the Flying Waters to reach the Quarry. You can find this record sitting on the ground.

Aline’s Glasshouse

Aline’s Glasshouse is in the Lost Woods area. To reach this place, go through Yellow Harvest, found northwest of the Gestral Village. After reaching the exit of Yellow Harvest, you will find the entrance to the Lost Woods. You will find this record among some ruins.

Gustave

Gustave’s theme can be found at any point after you complete Act I. Go to the Stone Wave Cliffs and go to the area where you fight the Lampmaster boss fight, and you will find this record on the ground.

Our Painted Family

After getting the Swim ability, go to the peninsula east of Twilight Quarry. You will find The Meadows entrance. You can find this record in this area.

Honeymoon in Lumiere

Swim to the small island west of the Act I area, and you will find the White Tree area between a Gestral Beach location and Endless Tower. You can find this record at the far end of the area.

Reverence

This record can be found in the Blade’s Graveyard, which you can find to the southwest of the entrance of the Forgotten Battlefield.

Until Next Time

Go up through the water passage to the west of the Blades’ Graveyard and you will find the entrance to Fallen Leaves to your left. Go through the area and find the Young Boy spectre and talk to him. You will need to find the lady of Sap in the area and talk to her. Go back to the Expedition Flag in the area and look to the right to find a golden rope. Take the rope down, follow the path at the bottom to find the Lady of Sap. After talking to her, return to the boy and talk to him. He will open the door behind him. Follow the path behind the door and climb the mountain to find the Scavenger boss fight. Defeat the boss and go back to the boy. Talk to him and he will give you this record.

Alicia

Look to the left of the creature made of sap hanging from the ceiling to find a Manor Door. You will find this record in the room you teleport to on a nearby desk.

Alicia’s Birthday Party

After reaching the base of the mountains found after you get through the Forgotten Battlefield, go to the eastern end of the area to find some water. Swim to the south end of this body of water to find a beach. You can find the Boat Graveyard on this beach, and inside the Graveyard is this record.

Lost Voice

Go to the southeast of the entrance to Monoco’s Station, right where the snow meets the grass. Next to some trees is a merchant where you can buy this record for 1,000 Chroma.

Le Grand Café de Lumière

You can find the Carousel in the region east of Monoco’s Station. Go into Monoco’s Station and go through the exit past the area where you battle Monoco to reach this area. Once here, go to the north end of this region to find the Carousel area.

Clea! Don’t Pull Your Sister’s Hair!

This record is a room of The Manor that you can access via the door in the Frozen Hearts area to the east of Monoco’s Station. To reach this area, go through the Monoco Station exit behind the Grandis Fashionist. Pass through an icy region and you can find the entrance to Frozen Hearts at the east end of this area. Make your way through the Frozen Hearts area until you reach the Glacial Falls Expedition Flag. When facing the flag, follow the path to the right until you reach a light rope that leads up a cliff above you. Follow the path on this cliff until you find a wall you can climb up. As you make your way up the wall, the climbing path will split into two directions. To reach the first Paint Cage, follow the right path and then drop down into a cave. The Manor is in the center of this cave. Go through the door and you can find the record next to a harp at the center of the room.

Renoir

Go to where you fight the first Renoir boss fight and, facing the exit of the area, look to the left. There is a hole in the wall. Go through this hole and follow the path on the left to find this door. You can find this record in the sink after you arrive in The Manor.

Robe de Jour

Go to the small island northeast of Old Lumiere and go to the beach on the north end of this island. Talk to the merchant and you can buy the Robe de Jour record for 1,000 Chroma.

Nocturne pour Lumiere

Go to the northeast corner of the overworld map to find the Sinister Cave. Make your way through the passage until you find a rock with a dead merchant on it. Go to the left and you will find a sloping path that leads up to a grapple point. Grapple up to the cliff and go to the right to find a hole in the ground. Drop down the hole to find this record.

Verso

This next record is found within the Manor by going through a door found on the Visages island. Go to the Anger Vale and go to the right of the Anger Mask. There is a small path that leads into the nearby mountain. You can find this door at the end of the path. Go through the door and you will find Verso’s theme on the ground.

Lettre a Maelle

This record is missable. After defeating your first Axon, you have to make sure that you go to camp and interact with the fireplace. Select the “Check up on the others” option and a cutscene will play where Verso and Maelle play the piano. When the cutscene ends, you will get this record.

L’Amour d’une Mere

This track is found through a Manor Door found Inside the Monolith. Make your way across the Tainted Battlefield. After you pass this area, the road will split. Turn to the left and enter a nearby cave. The door can be found at the end of the path. When you arrive in the greenhouse in The Manor, turn left and you will see this record on the ground.

Sciel

This record will be unlocked when you reach Relationship Level 6 with Sciel.

Lune

This record will be unlocked when you reach Relationship Level 6 with Lune.

Monoco

This record will be unlocked when you reach Relationship Level 6 with Monoco.

Clea

Clea’s theme is unlocked when you complete the final trial of the Endless Tower. To reach this area, you will need to start Act III and unlock Esquie’s Fly ability.

Linen and Cotton

This record can be bought from the merchant standing outside the entrance to the Isle of Eyes, northwest of the Visages area. You can buy the record for 1,000 Chroma.

Children of Lumiere

You can buy this record from the merchant next to the entrance of the Sacred River for 1,000 Chroma after unlocking Fly.

Aline

Go to the White Sands area northeast of the Serpenphare boss fight in the overworld. You will need the Fly ability to reach this area. You will find this record sitting on the ground.

Reveries Dans Paris

This record can be found in the Flyin Casino area, found in the air between Stone Wave Cliffs and a Gestral Beach. Once again, you will need Esquie’s Fly. Enter the area and go behind the large casino to find this record on the ground.

Forlorn

Also found in the Overworld, you will need to unlock Fly to reach this door. After gaining this ability at the start of Act III, go to the area to the east of the Act I island. The door can be found up a path near the beach in the southwest part of the area. Go into The Manor and interact with the nearby wardrobe to find a secret room. This record is on the ground of this hidden chamber.

Endless Light

This record can be found in Renoir’s Drafts. You will need to unlock Esquie’s underwater diving ability by reaching Relationship Level 6 to access this area. Once you do enter, progress until you reach the first Expedition Flag. Go down the slope next to the flag and then take a left. There is a grapple point at the end of this path. Head across the rooftop and then turn left. You will find this record in the mouth of a destroyed statue.

Our Drafts Collide

You automatically unlock this record upon beating the game, no matter what ending you select.

You now know where to find all the Music Record locations and how to unlock the Connoisseur Achievement and Trophy in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.