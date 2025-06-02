Lune is the second party member that joins you in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and is one of the two characters that players have the choice to romance during the game. While doing this romance quest doesn’t make any changes to your gameplay, it does add an extra layer of character to your bond with her. Along the way, you will need to battle giant monsters and help her find closure with her parents. This guide will show players how to romance Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Romance Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Before getting into the details of the Lune Romance, you will need to make sure you ignore the Sciel Romance, since if you do romance Sciel, you will be locked out of Lune’s route. Make sure you select the following options while advancing through Sciel’s Relationship Levels:

Relationship Level 3: Um, actually I’m a bit sleepy.

Relationship Level 4: That might not be a good idea. I don’t know if I can keep my feelings casual.

Lune’s romance begins when you are going from Relationship Level 5 to 6. After completing Act II and defeating The Paintress, return to camp and talk to Lune. This conversation will give you a new side quest where you must bring Lune to see the final resting place of her parents and the rest of Expedition 46.

You can find the remnants of Expedition 46 in Sirene’s Dress, an area on the east side of the island where you find the main Sirene area. After Lune plays music at the door, you will encounter the Chromatic Glissando. You will need to defeat this mini-boss.

After you beat the Chromatic Glissando, you can pick up the Expedition Journal found behind it. After listening to it, leave the area and you will return to Camp to complete Lune’s cutscene where you unlock Relationship Level 6.

After Lune gets to Relationship Level 6, immediately talk to her again to start the final Relationship Level cutscene. If you haven’t romanced Sciel, Lune will ask you to help her with her song. Select “Sure. I’d love to help you with ‘your song.'” This will complete the Lune romance quest and you will max out your Relationship Level with her. Whether you romance her or not, you will unlock her third and final Gradient Attack when the Relationship Level is maxed out.

You now know how to romance Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.