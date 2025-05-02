The Mimes that players encounter in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are secret encounters that can be pretty dangerous but also provide new Cosmetics to your party upon their defeat. Players who want to dress up the Expedition in some new looks will need to know where to find the Mimes and defeat them so allow me to show you where to find the enemy that is hiding somewhere in the red fields of the Ancient Sanctuary. This guide will show players where to find and how to defeat the Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Ancient Sanctuary Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

To reach the Ancient Sanctuary Mime, make your way through the early part of the region until you reach the Expedition 63: Sanctuary Maze Flag. Go past the flag and stick to the right wall until you find a hole in the ground that you can crouch through. On the other side of the hole in the wall, there are two paths. Take the path on the left and you will find a large field with a wooden structure. The Mime can be found behind the structure.

The Mime in the Flying Waters has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defence.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. If you fight the Mime as early as you can, you will have Gustave, Lune, and Maelle in your party. Use Gustave to build up his Overcharge attack and use Lune’s Fire spells to apply Burn, and get some damage at the start of each turn. Make sure you use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. Then, use Gustave’s Marking Shot to mark the Mime and then have Maelle use Piercee to get massive damage. Keep building up Gustave’s Overcharge meter and then use the Overcharge skill to break the Mime. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Baguette Outfit and Haircut for Lune. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

You can now find and defeat the Mime in the Ancient Sanctuary area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.