The Continent that the team explores in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is vast, with a lot of things to uncover. One of the most recurring secrets that players can find are the Mimes that can be fought and who give out new cosmetics when they are defeated. While most of these Mimes are found in the different dungeon levels you explore, there are some Mimes that are found on the overworld map. This guide will show players where to find the Continent Mimes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Continent Mimes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Mimes in the Continent overworld can be found on a red island to the northwest of the northern exit of Old Lumiere. You can reach this area after completing the Old Lumiere part of the main story and defeating the first Renoir boss fight.

Unlike the other mimes found throughout the game, there are two Mimes found in the Continent overworld instead of the usual one. Even with there being two of them, they both still have the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mimes will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. They will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defense.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mimes’ Break bar. When you reach this area, you will have all the party members available to you, giving you the chance to compose your team with any combination of the 3 with Verso, Lune, Maelle, Sciel, and Monoco. Any team composition is viable here as long as you have a character that has a skill that can Break the Mime. My personal favorite party comp is Verso, Maelle, and Sciel. Use Maelle Fire skills to apply burn to the Mime so you can use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning or use a Gradient Attack to enter Virtuose Stance. From here, you can use some of Maelle’s powerful attacks while in Virtuose Stance to deal massive damage. Verso can build his Perfection rank and use moves like Follow-Up or Steeled Strike to also deal massive damage. Sciel can be used to buff the other characters with moves like Fortune’s Fury while also giving your party members free turns with the Interventio skill, giving a character 4 AP and instantly allowing them to play. Sciel can also use other skills to apply Foretells to an enemy and then use other skills to consume these Foretells to get bonus damage.

Keep building the Break Bar and then use a skill to Break the enemy. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier. This is where Sciel and her Foretell mechanic can do massive damage. If you use Sciel, just keep building up Foretells until the Mime Breaks. Once this happens, enter Twilight mode and cash out your Foretells with something like Phantom Blade to deal massive damage.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Voluminous Haircut for Lune and Sciel. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Voluminous Haircut for Lune and Sciel. You can edit your characters' appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to "Wardrobe."