During your journey through Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are many monsters that are just as fascinating as they are deadly. A recurring enemy is the Mime which acts as a secret mini-boss that appears in many of the game’s areas. These hidden encounters will pose quite the challenge, but also have some of the game’s best rewards. The first area of Act I is Spring Meadows, which has a Mime hiding somewhere in these fractured fields. So, allow me to explain how to reach it and take it down to get some exquisite new clothes. This guide will show players where to find and how to defeat the Spring Meadows Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Spring Meadows Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can find the Spring Meadows Mime by going to the Grand Meadows part of the region. This is the large area that you enter after going through the forest, right after adding Lune to your party. You will find the Expedition 1: Grand Meadows Flag in this area. Facing the flag, turn to the left and follow the path. At the end of this path is a grappling point you can latch onto to reach a floating rock. You can look down from this rock to see the Mime standing in a clearing.

Follow the path down and go across one more gap with your grapple to reach the Mime. When you get close, the Mime will rush you so make sure to use your attack before the enemy touches you to get the First Strike.

The Mime in the Garden Meadows has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defence.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. If you fight the Mime as early as you can, you will only have Gustave and Lune in your party. Use Gustave to build up his Overcharge attack and use

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Bagette Outfit for Gustave. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

You can now find and defeat the Mime in the Spring Meadow area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.