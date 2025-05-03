Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Ultimate Sakapatate Boss Fight Guide

While the Getrals of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 seem to be harmless, a misunderstanding between them and Expeditition 33 leads to a full-blown battle against their most powerful weapon: The Ultimate Sakapatate. Armed with a tree as a weapon and a shield that boasts 3 seperate cannons, this massive machine could quickly end the party if they aren’t prepared. Luckily, I can help anyone that is struggling against this massive obstacle. This guide will show players how to beat the Ultimate Sakapatate Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Beat the Ultimate Sakapatate Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Ultimate Sakapatate is the boss found at the end of the Ancient Sanctuary part of the main story. When you reach this encounter, your party will consist of Gustave, Maelle, and Lune. The boss has a pretty good moveset, so you will need to learn how to parry these attacks to get the most out of your counterattacks.

When it says that the boss is going to attack with its “dead partner,” it is referring to its tree weapon and will perform a 3-attack combo. The first two swings are horizontal swipes, with the final attack being one that you need to jump over to avoid. Since the final strike is a jump counter, I suggest not parrying this combo unless you need the AP (even then, the Dodger Pictos will give you AP for Perfect Dodges) because you can’t get a counterattack from the final attack. When you jump, make sure you perform the Shoot Counter to get a hit of damage. The other basic attack says the “Ultimate Sakapatate slams the ground.” This is a single strike move that targets the whole party. The boss will pull its weapon back and, after a short delay, will slam it into the ground. Parry right as the weapon is coming down and the entirety of Expedition 33 will perform a counterattack, dealing massive damage.

One of Ultimate Sakapatate’s deadliest attacks is when the boss fires its cannon. The Sakapatate will put its shield up and aim the cannons that are attached to the top of it towards the party. There will be a flash of red just before very fast fireballs shoot from the cannons. You will need to parry when you see the flash to counter this quick-hitting attack. If you can parry the 3-shot volley, your whole party will perform a counterattack.

The final attack that can really mix you up is the Shield Slam. The turn before this move comes out will see the Sakapatate raise its shield to protect itself for the following turn. After you complete your turn, the Sakapatate will mark toward one of your part members and then perform a spin that is followed up by a quick step back and slam. The spin move is meant to throw you off so just wait until the boss reels back to perform your dodge or counter.

When the boss gets down to below 25% health, it will “unleash its full power,” giving it a buff. After you Break the enemy, the weak point on the Sakapatate’s right shoulder will be revealed. You can use your Free Aim shot to get massive damage. When the shoulder is broken, the boss will start to use a “Lightning Things” catapult. The boss will launch a volley of 3 electric orbs toward individual party members which will change targets during the sequence. If one of your party members happens to get hit by one of these attacks, you should still try to parry since if the character who performs the last parry hasn’t been hit, they will still perform the counterattack.

Now that you know how to defend against this boss, let’s break down how to fight against it. The Ultimate Sakapatate is weak to fire and has a resistance to Lightning, meaning that while it will still take damage from Lightning attacks, it will be greatly reduced. Have Lune hit the boss with any Fire-based spell to inflict Burn and then follow up with Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. Then, use Gustave’s Marking Shot to mark the Mime and then have Maelle use Piercee to get massive damage. While you’re doing this, make sure you’re building Gustave’s Overcharge gauge to use the ability of the same name and Break the boss when you have the chance. From here, use your Free Aim to target the weak point and continue to exploit the Fire weakness and you should be able to take down the Ultimate Sakapatate no problem!

You can now defeat the Ultimate Sakapatate boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.