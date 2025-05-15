Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Monoco Boss Fight Guide

Monoco is the final party member that players recruit in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and is the only non-human playable character with his own unique gameplay system. Falling into the familiar Blue Mage archetype, Monoco is one of the most unique characters in the game but before he decides to join the Expedition, players will need to defeat him in combat. This guide will show players how to beat the Monoco boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Beat the Monoco Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Monoco is found in Monoco’s Station, the story-critical area you are pointed towards after completing the Forgotten Battlefield. This is a single-phase battle that can be fought with any combination of Verso, Maelle, Lune, and Sciel. Since Monoco doesn’t have any weaknesses or resistances, you don’t really need to worry about party composition. My suggestion would just to make sure Maelle is in the party to deal massive damage when she is in Virtuose Stance.

Monoco has a total of 3 moves that he can use against you. The one that will likely catch you off guard when you first see it is the “relentless combo.” This will see Monoco turn into a Chalier Nevron enemy and let out a long 6-hit combo. The first attack sees Monoco bull his giant blade back and swing it in a horizontal motion after a short pause. After a delay, he follows up with 3 overhead slams. The first two slams happen in very quick succession with the third having a slight delay before it comes down. After this string of attacks, Monoco will spin and have a long wind-up before doing another horizontal slash. Finally, there is one more overhead slam after a long wind-up.

The other two attacks are pretty straightforward, with one being a single strike while the other is a 2-hit combo. When the text says “Monoco attacks,” he will leap into the air and lift his bell weapon above his head. After a pause in the air, he will slam his weapon down. His “dual attack” combo also sees Monoco jump in the air, though he will turn his body to the side and spin in the air. After a brief pause in the air, he will slam his weapon on the targeted character, bounce off the ground, and quickly follow up with a second strike.

With these attacks being the only ones you need to worry about, you can quickly learn his strikes and get massive damage through parries and counterattacks. Perform these counters and have Maelle deal massive damage with her Virtuose Stance and Monoco will quickly be defeated!

You now know how to defeat Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.