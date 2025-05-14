The Paint Cages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are small puzzles that players can come across while exploring the game’s world. Locked within these shining orb-shaped prisons are some of the best rewards in the game. Even some of the optional zones found off the beaten path and away from the game’s main story area also have these Paint Cages with the Stone Wave Cliffs Caves being one of these areas. After learning how to swim, players can reach this area and, if they know where to find it, can open this Paint Cage and get the useful upgrade material found inside. Luckily, I can point players who are having trouble finding or opening this cage in the right direction! This guide will show players how to find and unlock the Stone Wave Cliffs Cave Paint Cage in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Stone Wave Cliffs Cave Paint Cage Location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Stone Wave Cliffs Cave is found across the water to the east of the Stone Wave Cliffs and can be accessed as soon as you unlock Esquie’s swim ability. After entering the cave, go past the Expedition Flag and progress deeper into the cave until you cross a hexagonal bridge. Once on the other side, follow the path to the right to find a light rope that you can use to reach a higher platform. It is on this platform that you will find the Paint Cage.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. Stand in front of the Paint Cage and look to the left to see the first orb on a few crystals. Turn to the right and you will see another orb above a destroyed part of an Expedition 78 airship. Finally, turn to the right again to see the last orb on some crystals. You will know that you are facing the right way if you can see the hole in the cavern that gives you a view of the ocean. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Chroma Elixir Shard.

You can now find and unlock the Paint Cage found in the Stone Wave Cliffs Cave area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.