Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the best experiences of the year, so it only makes sense that players will want to go through it all again. Luckily, there is a New Game Plus mode that allows players to journey through The Canvas once more with a little extra challenge. Before making the decision to start all over, players will want to know what they keep in this second playthrough and what changes to expect. This guide will explain how the New Game+ works in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

New Game+ Explained in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

New Game+ becomes available right after you complete the game’s main campaign, regardless of which ending you choose. You access the new playthrough, go to any Expedition Flag. Interact with the flag and you will see the “New Game+” option at the bottom (unless you visit a flag in a zone, in which case it will be above “Return to the Continent”). Select this option and a prompt will come up telling you some of the things to expect in the new mode. Pressing continue will bring up another prompt that warns you that this can’t be undone. Confirm you want to start another playthrough, and you will start New Game+.

New Game+ brings you all the way back in the game’s Prologue but will start you with all party members available from the beginning. The only change is that Verso is replaced with Gustave and you won’t be able to play the game with both of them at the same time. This means that you will have access to 5 party members throughout the entirety of the game. You will also retain each character’s level and weapons, as well as all of your Pictos. As you make your way through New Game+, higher level versions of your weapons and Picitos will be able to be found, with more Gradiose Chroma Catalysts being discoverable. You will also be able to get the exclusive Baguette weapon if you still have a Festival Token from your first playthrough. All your Outfits and Haircuts will also carry over, with some of them only being unlockable in this second playthrough.

Some of the things that are reset in New Game+ are collectibles like Expedition Logs, Music Records, and the Lost Gestrals. Because of the latter, you will also need to relearn the Paint Break ability. Your Relationship Levels will also reset and will become available again at the start of Act II. Side Quests like the White Nevron quests and the Endless Tower will also need to be done again.

You now know what to expect with New Game Plus in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Check out more Gameranx guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and be sure to check out our guides for other great games in the future.