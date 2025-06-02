Sciel is the fourth character that joins your party in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and is one of the two romance routes in the game. While the romance doesn’t provide any gameplay benefits, players who want to grow closer to her will need to know how to do so. This romance quest doesn’t include any boss fights or quests, but does require players to make specific dialogue choices to reach its conclusion. This guide will show players how to romance Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Romance Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Before getting into the details of the Sciel Romance, you will need to make sure you ignore the Lune Romance, since if you do romance Sciel, you will be locked out of Lune’s route. Make sure you select the following options while advancing through Lune’s Relationship Levels:

Relationship Level 7: Ah sorry, I promised Monoco I’d help him polish his Nev legs.

Sciel doesn’t have a quest that leads to her romance, but instead requires you to select the correct dialogue options as you make your way through her Friendship Level. You will unlock the Relationship Level system at the start of Act II. Progress through the game until you beat one of the Axons in Act II. This will unlock Sciel’s Relationship Level 4. During the dialogue scene, upgrading your Relationship Level from 3 to 4, Sciel will invite Verso for a night away from the camp. You should select the “Do you even need to ask?” option to start the Romance. This doesn’t fully lock you in or out of the Romance yet, so it’s the next choice that really matters.

Progress through more of the game until you beat the second Axon. Then, return to camp and talk to Sciel again. During this scene, she will ask to spend the night again even if you turned her down the first time. Select “I feel used. But I like it.” This will lock you into the Sciel Romance and you will no longer be able to pursue Lune.

After beating The Paintress and starting Act III, you will have access to Relationship Level 6. If you have started the relationship with Sciel, you will get a unique dialogue during this scene. Select “Let’s celebrate” at the end of the scene to complete the Romance. Talk to her again right after this scene to max out her Relationship Level. Whether you romance her or not, you will unlock her third and final Gradient Attack when the Relationship Level is maxed out.

You now know how to romance Sciel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.