The Manor is a key fixture in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. A building that holds a lot of secrets to the true nature of the game’s world, as well as several collectibles, players will need to know how to enter all of the locked rooms in the house. To do this, players must find The Manor doors found throughout the world to gain access to these secured rooms and get the items found inside. Finding all of these doors can be challenging, so allow me to steer players in the right direction! This guide will show players where to find all Manor door locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Manor Door Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are a total of 12 doors that can be opened in The Manor, with 11 of them being accessible via doors found in the game’s many different zones. For these doors, you will need to track them down and interact with them to enter the room behind the locked door. You can then open the door from the opposite side. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of The Manor doors.

Flying Waters

The Flying Waters door is the only door that is completely unmissable. As you progress through the zone with Lune during Act I, you will be forced to enter the door and will arrive at The Manor for the first time.

Gestral Village

To find the Gestral Village Manor door, go up to the entrance of the Chief’s House and then turn right. Stick to the right path until you find an archway with a sign next to it that says “Turn Back.” Follow this path to find a Gestral standing outside a door that leads to the Manor.

Stone Wave Cliffs

The Manor door in the Stone Wave Cliffs is found beyond the Old Farm region near the Expedition Flag of the same name. After passing the farm, you will need to climb across a cliff wall. To the left of the end of this climb is a Hexga that is buried in the ground. Pass the creature and through a passage to find the Tide Caverns Expedition Flag and to go down into the caverns below via a light rope. Stick to the right path, and you will find a hole in the ground and another golden rope. At the bottom of the rope, you will need to fight a Chevaliere enemy. Behind this enemy is the Manor door.

The Continent #1

This door can be found in the Continent overworld. After you gain the Swim ability for Esquie at the start of Act II, go to the small island to the northeast of the Stone Wave Cliffs. Go to the north side of the island and follow a small slope to find the door.

Frozen Hearts

Make your way through the Frozen Hearts area until you reach the Glacial Falls Expedition Flag. When facing the flag, follow the path to the right until you reach a light rope that leads up a cliff above you. Follow the path on this cliff until you find a wall you can climb up. As you make your way up the wall, the climbing path will split into two directions. To reach the first Paint Cage, follow the right path and then drop down into a cave. The Manor is in the center of this cave.

Old Lumiere

Go to where you fight the first Renoir boss fight and, facing the exit of the area, look to the left. There is a hole in the wall. Go through this hole and follow the path on the left to find this door.

Fallen Leaves

Look to the right of the Expedition Flag to see a golden rope. Take the rope down, follow the path at the bottom, and take the left path when the road splits. You will find a creature made of sap hanging from the ceiling. To the left of this creature is The Manor Door.

Visages

Go to the Anger Vale and go to the right of the Anger Mask. There is a small path that leads into the nearby mountain. You can find this door at the end of the path.

Monolith

Make your way across the Tainted Battlefield. After you pass this area, the road will split. Turn to the left and enter a nearby cave. The door can be found at the end of the path.

The Continent #2

Also found in the Overworld, you will need to unlock Fly to reach this door. After gaining this ability at the start of Act III, go to the area to the east of the Act I island. The door can be found up a path near the beach in the southwest part of the area.

The Reacher

Make your way up the tower until you find the Ladder Area Expedition Flag. From the start of the area, progress through the lower area until you find an elevator that brings you up the tower. Make your way further into the zone until you grapple over to a cliffside near the tower. Make your way through the cliffside until you find another elevator that leads back to the central tower. Near the elevator is the Expedition Flag. Go past the flag and look to the right to see an area below. This is where you will find the door.

How to Open the Final Manor Door with the Manor Family Canvas

The only door that is still closed at this point is the one at the end of the dining hall. The Manor Family Canvas can be found in The Canvas zone, found in the northeast corner of the overworld. This area is marked on the map with a painting frame icon. You can only reach after unlocking Esquie’s Fly ability at the start of Act III. Once Esquie learns Fly, go to the floating island at the location marked on the map to find the entrance to The Canvas. Follow the lone path in this area to find the canvas.

When interacting with the Canvas, you will have the option to take it. Select “Yes” to add the painting to your inventory.

Once you have the Canvas, go into The Manor via any entrance and then go to the Expedition Flag in the foyer of the building. Go up the right staircase to find an empty painting frame. Interact with it to put the Canvas in the frame. This will unlock the door on the opposite end of the dining hall.

The room that you can now enter is the same one that you see in the Alicia Epilogue scene after completing Act II. An Unknown Audio Log can be found in this room.

You can now find all of The Manor door locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.