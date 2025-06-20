Throughout the story of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, players will get to find new cosmetics for each of the playable characters in the form of Outfits and Haircuts. Being able to mix and match these clothes and hairstyles gives players the chance to create new looks for each of the members of the Expedition. Monoco is the last party member recruited and is the only non-human playable character. Because of this, he doesn’t have too many cosmetics but players will still want to find them all. This guide will show players where to find all Outfits and Haircuts for Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Monoco Outfits and Haircuts in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Monoco has a total of 12 cosmetics between both Outfits and Haircuts. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

All Outfits

There are 7 Outfits for Monoco. Here is the full breakdown of all of Monoco’s Outfits in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Expedition

This is Monoco’s default Outfit.

Gommage

This Outfit is unlocked as DLC via the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Flowers Suit

This Outfit is unlocked as DLC via the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Swimsuit

After recruiting Monoco and going past Monoco’s Station, go to the southwest corner of this forest between the station and Old Lumiere to find a body of water with a Gestral Beach in the middle of it. Enter this Gestral Beach and you will find an Only Up-like climbing challenge. Reach the top of this strange course to find a bunch of Gestral dancing. Go up the nearby staircase and talk to the Gestral at the top of it and you will be given this Outfit.

Lumiere

After Esquie gains his Fly ability, float up to the Flying Casino, found between the Stone Wave Cliff Caves and a Gestral Beach. Walk up to the Casino and talk the Gestral stuck behind some boards. After talking them them, you will be given this Outfit.

Civilian

Go into the Endless Night Sanctuary area, another area you can only reach once Esquie learns Fly. To find this area, go to the red forest southeast of the Sirene island. In this area, you can find the entrance to the optional sanctuary. Progress through the Endless Night Sanctuary area until you find the Ultimate Sakapatate boss and then go to the right of where you fight this enemy. Crouch through an opening and you will find the Night Totem Expedition Flag. Go to the right of this flag to find a path that leads up to the Chromatic Cruler enemy. Once defeated, follow the path to the left. You will take a slight drop and then need to climb a few rocks along the right wall to enter a clearing. You will find a Gestral merchant in this clearing who will sell you Monoco’s Civilian Outfit for 10,000 Chroma.

Pure

After gaining the Fly ability, go to the area to the east of the Act I island, beyond the cliffs near the peninsula with The Meadows area on it. Go to the southeast corner of this area nd you will find a merchant. You can buy this Outfit for 10,000 Chroma.

All Haircuts

There are 5 Haircuts for Monoco. Here is the full breakdown of all of Monoco’s Haircuts in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Monoco

This is Monoco’s default haircut.

Flowers

This Haircut is unlocked as DLC via the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Viking

This Haircut is a possible reward as you make your way through Monoco’s Relationship Levels. When you are upgrading your Relationship from 2 to 3, Monoco will ask you a few questions about Verso’s hair. Select the following dialogue options:

Yes, my hair is impeccable.

When Monoco says “You first then” when talking about getting a new Haircut, respond with “Fine!”

After you complete the cutscene and reach Relationship Level 3, you will also unlock this Haircut for Monoco.

Pure

You can buy this Haircut from the same merchant you got the Pure Outfit for 2,000 Chroma.

Bald

The Bald Haircut is the reward for defeating the Mime in the Sunless Cliffs when playing as Monoco. When you enter the Sunless Cliffs, follow the path to the end and then go to the right. This leads to a cave with a Chroma Portal inside. If you interact with the portal, you will need to select one of your party members to enter. This is where you will engage the Mime. Select Monoco to fight the Mime one-on-one. Defeating the Mime as Monoco will give you the Bald Haircut for him.

You now know how to get all of the Outfit and Haircut cosmetics for Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.