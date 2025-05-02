Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Ancient Sanctuary Paint Cage Location

The Paint Cages that are found throughout the world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 contain some of the most useful rewards the game has to offer. Finding and opening these Cages isn’t always easy, so allow me to help! For this guide, let’s head to the red forest on the outskirts of the Gestral Village known as the Ancient Sanctuary and track down the lone Paint Cage in this region. This guide will show players how to find and unlock the Ancient Sanctuary Paint Cage in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Find the Ancient Sanctuary Paint Cage in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Ancient Sactuary Paint Cage can be found a bit off the beaten track after you make your way through most of the region. From the 63: Sanctuary Maze Flag, follow the path to find a clearing with flags, mannequins, and Sakapatate enemies. Go through this clearing and when you go through another passage, you will reach an area with a domed building sunk in the ground. Follow the path to the left of this building to find an area with a tree stump in the middle and you will be able to see the Paint Cage up on a cliff.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. Stand under the Cage and then turn around to face away from it. Look to the left of the stump to see the first orb on a cliff wall. You can then look to the right of the stump to see another orb between two trees. Finally, look at a pile of boxes to your right. The last orb is buried in these boxes.

Once all the orbs are destroyed, the Paint Cage will open. To reach it, go back to the area with the domed building and look for a small path between the one that leads to the stump and the building. This path leads to an area with a series of platforms that lead up to the cliff where the Paint Cage is found. You can pick up a Chroma Elixir Shard.

You can now find and unlock the Paint Cage found in the Ancient Sanctuary area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.