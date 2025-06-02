While you can grow close to all of the characters in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are certain party members that you can bond with on a deeper level. This is through the Romance quests that players can partake in. Players will only be able to choose one romance per playthrough and while they don’t change the gameplay, it does provide a deeper connection with your partner of choice. This guide will show players how to complete all romances in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Romance Options in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can romance two characters in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. These characters are Lune and Sciel. These romances are part of the Relationship Level system that is unlocked at the start of Act II. You can talk to these characters when at camp and will unlock scenes with them if you decide to hang out with them. Progressing through the game will unlock more of these scenes. If you start a romance with one character, the other romance will become locked and you won’t be able to progress with it, though you will still be able to increase their Relationship Level. Here is the breakdown of how to romance Lune and Sciel.

Sciel

Sciel doesn’t have a quest that leads to her romance, but instead requires you to select the correct dialogue options as you make your way through her Friendship Level. You will unlock the Relationship Level system at the start of Act II. Progress through the game until you beat one of the Axons in Act II. This will unlock Sciel’s Relationship Level 4. During the dialogue scene, upgrading your Relationship Level from 3 to 4, Sciel will invite Verso for a night away from the camp. You should select the “Do you even need to ask?” option to start the Romance. This doesn’t fully lock you in or out of the Romance yet, so it’s the next choice that really matters.

Progress through more of the game until you beat the second Axon. Then, return to camp and talk to Sciel again. During this scene, she will ask to spend the night again, even if you turned her down the first time. Select “I feel used. But I like it.” This will lock you into the Sciel Romance and you will no longer be able to pursue Lune.

After beating The Paintress and starting Act III, you will have access to Relationship Level 6. If you have started the relationship with Sciel, you will get a unique dialogue during this scene. Select “Let’s celebrate” at the end of the scene to complete the Romance. Talk to her again right after this scene to max out her Relationship Level.

Lune

Lune’s romance begins when you are going from Relationship Level 5 to 6. After completing Act II and defeating The Paintress, return to camp and talk to Lune. This conversation will give you a new side quest where you must bring Lune to see the final resting place of her parents and the rest of Expedition 46.

You can find the remnants of Expedition 46 in Sirene’s Dress, an area on the east side of the island where you find the main Sirene area. After Lune plays music at the door, you will encounter the Chromatic Glissando. You will need to defeat this mini-boss.

After you beat the Chromatic Glissando, you can pick up the Expedition Journal found behind it. After listening to it, leave the area and you will return to Camp to complete Lune’s cutscene where you unlock Relationship Level 6.

After Lune gets to Relationship Level 6, immediately talk to her again to start the final Relationship Level cutscene. If you haven’t romanced Sciel, Lune will ask you to help her with her song. Select “Sure. I’d love to help you with ‘your song.'” This will complete the Lune romance quest and you will max out your Relationship Level with her.

Whether you romance her or not, you will unlock her third and final Gradient Attack when the Relationship Level is maxed out.

Whether you romance her or not, you will unlock her third and final Gradient Attack when the Relationship Level is maxed out.

You now know how to complete all romances in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.