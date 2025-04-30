Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Eveque Boss Fight Guide

The first real boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Eveque, a great creature found within the Spring Meadows area. After getting a feel for the battle system and adding the powerful mage, Lune, to your party, this encounter will be the roadblock that will put these skills to the test. For anyone struggling, allow me to break down how to defeat this battle. This guide will show players how to beat the Eveque boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Beat the Eveque Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Eveque is the boss found a the end of the main story path of the Spring Meadows region. You will fight this boss with Gustave and Lune. It is also a boss that introduces the Shield system, where an enemy can equip a shield that will absorb a number of hits. Eveque will start the battle with 3 Shields. You can use several APs to destroy the shield in a single turn with either a multi-hot Skill or with the Free Aim shots. You can also spend a few turns and save AP but using a series of Base Attacks. Just don’t waste AP on single-hit heavy attacks since they will do no damage.

The basic attacks of Eveque are two spear-based slams. When the text says “Eveque Attacks (character being targeted),” it will summon either a single spear or two spears. The boss will then reel back and slam it into the ground after a long windup. These attacks have a similar timing when it comes to parrying, so try and learn this timing to get your counterattack.

Another move that the boss will use is a spell. When it summons this attack, it will send a wave of rocks toward of targets in a specific rhythm. The third wave will be the one you have to avoid. The basic version of this attack will see the boss send out two attacks toward a single target and then a third attack that goes toward your whole party.

The boss will also charge up an attack that, if unleashed, will create a more powerful and quicker version of this spell. There will be 8 attacks toward individual targets with the 9th and final attack being toward the whole party.

The boss can also summon two Abbest enemies to assist them. When the boss reaches its last fourth of its health, it will become enraged and summon 8 Shields for itself.

Now that you know the boss’s moveset, let’s explain how to tackle the fight. Firstly, when the shield is broken, you can get some heavy damage by using a Free Aim shot at its core. The boss is weak to Ice damage and will absorb Earth damage. I would apply Burn with one of Lune’s Fire spells to get some damage at the start of each turn and then focus on using her Ice spells to get massive damage. When playing as Gustave, build your Overcharge attack. When fully charged, use Overcharge to Break the boss. This should put the boss on death’s door. Finish off any remaining health to defeat Eveque. This will start an animation where Lune and Gustave team up to take the boss down. Beating the boss will reward you with the Cleansing Tint and Pictos, EXP and Chroma, a Recoat, and 3 Chroma Catalysts.

This is how to defeat the Eveque boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.