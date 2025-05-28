White Nevrons are unique NPCs found throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that players have the chance to help while heading across the Continent. Some of these Nevrons only become accessible after gaining new traversal abilities with the white Chalier, requiring players to reach Act III before being able to meet them. Players who want to help this Nevron and get the rewards they hold will need to first know where to find them, as well as what exactly this strange warrior wants. This guide will show players how to help Chalier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Help Chalier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The white Chalier can be found in the Floating Cemetery, an area that you can only reach after unlocking Esquie’s Fly ability at the start of Act III. Once Esquie learns Fly, go to the floating rock to the northeast of the Fallen Leaves area along the east part of the map. Once here, you will find the Chalier standing next to a pile of corpses.

When you talk to Chalier, they will ask you which weapon they should use. This choice doesn’t really matter, but you will need to battle the Chalier with the weapon you choose, so make sure you pick a weapon that you know how to counter.

After selecting the weapon, Chalier will move into the nearby church, where you will need to battle them. When you defeat Chalier, you will be asked to kill them.

If you decide to kill Chalier, you will be given a reward. If you don’t kill Chalier, leave the area and immediately reenter it. Go back into the church and you will find that Chalier has taken their own life. The reward can be found in front of their body.

You can now help the white Chalier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.