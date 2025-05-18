The white Nevrons found throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 provide players with unique quests that can vary greatly. Some are combat trials, some are scavenger hunts, but for Benisseur, its an investment. Players will need to know where to find this Nevron as well as how to get him out of the ground that they are buried in. So, allow me to break down how to complete this Nevron’s quest. Just be prepared to part with some Chroma. This guide will show players how to help Benisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Help Benisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The white Benisseur can be found in the Red Woods area in the western part of the first island between the Hidden Gestral Arena and the Small Bourgeon areas.

This is a small area that only contains a single interactable object: a strange fountain. When you interact with the fountain, you will be asked to deposit Chroma, your currency. You will be asked to first deposit 5,000 Chroma and will then need to add 10,000, 25,0000, and 50,000. After each deposit, you will hear some quotes from the fountain. Keen-eyed players might recognize this fountain is the same one seen on the head of the Benisseur enemy. So, to help the white Benisseur, you need to deposit all of Chroma it asks for, coming out to 90,000 Chroma in total.

When you deposit the required amount of Chroma, the white Benisseur will emerge from the ground and thank you. As a reward, you will be given the Recovery Pictos. You can talk to the Benisseur again and learn more about the game’s lore, and you can also decide to attack it if you’d like to get some extra XP and rewards.

You can now help the white Benisseur in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.