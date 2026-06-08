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Toys For Bob Is Finally Back Home With Spyro: A Realm Beyond

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The fans waited way too long for this one.

Toys For Bob has finally made their big return with Spyro: A Realm Beyond.

Mirroring Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Spyro: A Realm Beyond continues the story of Spyro Reignited Trilogy. It took nine years later, but there’s a good reason for that.

After Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time underperformed, Toys for Bob experienced some bad karma. The studio got relegated to a Call of Duty support studio, until they managed to go independent two years ago.

Interestingly, they partnered with Microsoft to make their next game. While some fans were hopeful they were making a Crash Bandicoot 5, there were also fans who were hoping it was Spyro’s turn, and that’s where we are now.

Toys for Bob made it clear that this is an older Spyro who can fly further, and that Skylanders Spyro was a completely different dragon. This next Spyro is still kid friendly, but we may be seeing our purple friend’s bildungsroman.

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