Spyro The Dragon Could Have A New Game Coming Our Way Soon

There is never any shortage of video game rumors and leaks. We see them nonstop, and some of them prove to be true while plenty of others are completely fake. But speculation and rumors recently has some fans anticipating a new Spyro game is in the works. This speculation comes all from a recent website update from the folks over at Toys for Bob.

Thanks to Comicbook.com we’re finding out a little bit about this recent spurt of excitement over the IP. For those of you who don’t know, Toys for Bob has recently worked on both the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro franchises. There was also the anticipation of Crash Bandicoot continuing on from the studio, but after failing to hit some of the strides Activision had hoped for with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, that venture quickly shuttered.

With that said, a new website redesign from Toys for Bob highlights both the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro franchises quite heavily. The studio has also yet to unveil its purple-shaded mystery game featured on the website. It’s expected that this upcoming game announcement will be based around the iconic Spyro the Dragon IP. However, that’s just speculation right now, as nothing has officially come out to the public.

It’s been a long while since the Spyro IP got some recognition. The last we saw of this franchise came from Toys for Bob when they delivered Spyro Reignited Trilogy. It initially launched in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Later on, it did see a release for Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. Of course, now Microsoft owns the IP, so it would be interesting to see if the next iteration is exclusive to the Xbox console and PC or if competitor platforms will also see the game later. For now, we can only wait and see what Toys for Bob reveals next.