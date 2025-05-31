Black Ops 6: All Season 4 Battle Pass Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4 sees a lot of returns from the past. From fan favorite weapons to the beloved Grief mode for Zombies, fans will be able to relive some of the best parts of the Black Ops series during this season. Among this content is a new Battle Pass with over 100 items to unlock. Before jumping headfirst into the new season, players will want to know what to expect in the new Battle Pass, so allow me to break it down! This guide will provide a full list of all the content in the Season 4 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Full List of All Season 4 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Season 4 of Black Ops 6 continues using the Page System for its Battle Pass. This system was first implemented in Season 1 and sees the Pass divided into several pages. Each Page has several rewards, with each Page having at least 1 Free Tier reward, which will unlock even if you haven’t purchased any version of the premium Battle Pass. The Battle Pass starts with a single Page available, with each subsequent Page being unlocked after a certain number of items are claimed. Players will be able to use Battle Pass Tokens to unlock each item. If the Auto Unlock feature is enabled, items will be unlocked each time a Token is acquired in chronological order, similar to a class Battle Pass. If this feature is off, players can unlock items in any order as long as the Page is unlocked. One thing that does remain from the Sector’s system is the HVT reward. This high-tier item can be unlocked when players complete an entire Page and then use a Token.

The Black Ops 6 Season 4 Battle Pass also has a BlackCell version. This premium version of the Battle Pass must be bought with real money and not CoD Points. It gives those willing to buy a collection of exclusive rewards and everything else that comes with the regular Battle Pass. Upon buying the Battle Pass, players will get 1,100 CoD Points, 20 Tier Skips, an exclusive Operator, Finishing Move, and even a Clan Tag. With the BlackCell, there will also be unique Skins for every HVT Operator Skin and Weapon Blueprint. The BlackCell also comes with a single BlackCell Instant Page Unlock Token, which allows players to pick one locked Page and gain access to it without having to reach its requirements.

Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 4 Battle Pass for Black Ops 6 and Warzone broken down by Page:

BlackCell Page: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 10% XP Boost 1,100 CoD Points Finish Move: Guard Dog Ladra Weapon Blueprint: Hellblock Gun Screen: Kill Tally BlackCell BlackCell Clan Tag HVT- Operator: Omen



Page 0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression Emote: Try Me! Feng 82 Weapon Blueprint: Lock Up Large Weapon Decal: Untamable HVT- Stitch Operator Skin: Supermax ( Supermax BlackCell )

Page 1 (Instantly Unlocked): Calling Card: Shackled 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Emblem: Clean Cut(Free Tier) LW3A1 Frostline Weapon Blueprint: Snitch Rip Emote: Loosened Weapon Charm: From: Mom (Free Tier) HVT- Krig C Weapon Blueprint: IED ( IED BlackCell )



Page 2 (Requires 3 items to be claimed): PPSH-41 Weapon Blueprint: Heat Signature Weapon Sticker: Dead Vision and Spray: Get Glowing 1 Hour Double XP Token Optic Reticle: Chain 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Finishing Move: Neck Massage HVT- Bailey Operator Skin: Nocturnal Scout ( Nocturnal Scout BlackCell )

Page 3 (Requires 7 items to be claimed): Emblem: Light Reading Frag Grenade Skin: Boomtato Weapon Sticker: Ball and Chain 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Weapon Charm: Improv Molotov Spray: Mean Mug HVT- New Weapon: LC10 Sub-Machine Gun (Free Tier)

Page 4 (Requires 11 items to be claimed): Calling Card: False Identity Model L Weapon Blueprint: No Parole Large Weapon Decal: Cuff Break (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points Stryder .22 Weapon Blueprint: Hot Frank Emblem: Underneath HVT- Payne Operator Skin: Uniform ( Uniform BlackCell )



Page 5 (Requires 16 items to be claimed): Finishing Move: Be Trayed Cleaver Weapon Blueprint: Hacksaw Large Weapon Decal: Full Arsenal Calling Card: Injection 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token and Spray: Confined (Free Tier) Loading Screen: Number Chamber HVT- XMG Weapon Blueprint: Lead Injector ( Lead Injector BlackCell )

Page 6 (Requires 22 items to be claimed): Grey Operator Skin: Bounty Spray: Prison Crest (Free Tier) Marine SP Weapon Blueprint: Gen Pop Prop (Free Tier) Weapon Sticker: Prison Wheels 100 CoD Points 45-Minute Double XP Token HVT- New Weapon: FFAR 1 Assault Rifle (Free Tier)



Page 7 (Requires 28 items to be claimed): Weapon Charm: Contra-Bad 100 CoD Points and Gobblegum: 2x Quacknarock (Free Tier) Calling Card: To Evidence Kompact 92 Weapon Blueprint: Pre-Owned Weapon Attachment: G-Grip (Free Tier) Emote: The Goods HVT- Caine Operator Skin: Chow Time ( Chow Time BlackCell )

Page 8 (Requires 34 items to be claimed): Emote: Shiv-alry AMR Mod 4 Weapon Blueprint: Makeshift Large Weapon Decal: Wired Optic Reticle: Monitored (Free Tier) GS45 Weapon Blueprint: Homespun Spray: Stash HVT- Swat 5.56 Weapon Blueprint: Copper Tied ( Copper Tied BlackCell )



Page 9 (Requires 40 items to be claimed): AS Val Weapon Blueprint: Security Detail 1 Hour Double XP Token Finishing Move: On the Ground! 100 CoD Points and Gobblegum: 2x Shields Up Knife Weapon Blueprint: Trainer Spray: Yellow Tape HVT- Brutus Operator Skin: Dreadwarden ( Dreadwarden BlackCell )

Page 10 (Requires 46 items to be claimed): Calling Card: Prison Tat 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Toro Operator Skin: Early Release Loading Screen: Solid Plan (Free Tier) Emote: No Evidence (Free Tier) 30-Minute Double XP Token HVT- ASG-89 Weapon Blueprint: Escape Plan ( Escape Plan BlackCell )

Page 11 (Requires 52 items to be claimed): GPMG-7 Weapon Blueprint: Crowd Control Weapon Sticker: Guard Dropped (Free Tier) 100 Cod Points Weapon Charm: Shocking Value and Gobblegum: 2x Soda Fountain Emblem: Fortified 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) HVT- FFAR 1 Weapon Blueprint: Lockdown ( Lockdown BlackCell )



Page 12 (Requires 58 items to be claimed): Spray: N6 Saug Weapon Blueprint: Overflow Emblem: Eye on Ice 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Optic Reticle: Radiant Glow Nail Gun Weapon Blueprint: Messy Repairs HVT- Adler Operator Skin: Truth Chaser ( Truth Chaser BlackCell )

Page 13 (Requires 64 items to be claimed): Nazir Operator Skin: Shrub Wise 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token DM-10 Weapon Blueprint: Mucker Loading Screen: Aquatic Raid Large Weapon Decal: Hopeless Descent (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points and Gobblegum: 2x Wall Power HVT- Model L Weapon Blueprint: Drain Hazard ( Drain Hazard BlackCell )

Page 14 (Requires 70 items to be claimed): 45-Minute Double XP Token HDR Weapon Blueprint: Hydrator (Free Tier) Weapon Sticker: Deep Sea Fighter 100 CoD Points 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Calling Card: Horror of the Deep (Free Tier) Marshall Operator Skin: Deadtide Weapon Charm: Oops, Go Boom HVT- LC10 Weapon Blueprint: Hull Buster ( Hull Buster BlackCell )

100% Completion: Finishing Move: Stun Locked Emblem: Nemesis Returns Calling Card: Walk Out 200 CoD Points Gobblegum: Wonderbar! Stitch Operator Skin: Yard Dog ( Yard Dog BlackCell )



Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.