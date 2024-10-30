Black Ops 6: How To Unlock All Campaign Perks | Gold Farming Guide

If you want to unlock all the perks in the Black Ops 6 campaign, you’ll need to replay missions and farm for gold. There’s one mission you can play over and over to collect fat stacks of cash very quickly — if you know where to look. Unfortunately, the biggest cash rewards come from the collectible safe locations. These safes can only be opened once, so you can’t farm them. Each safe gets you $1,000 so they’re absolutely worth tracking down. You can find all those locations in the links below.

Get rich quick in Black Ops 6. Here’s how to farm $530 in a minute or less.

More Black Ops 6 guides:

How To Pack-a-Punch in Liberty Falls | How To Pack-a-Punch in Terminus | How To Save & Pause in Zombies | Best Campaign Perks | Safehouse Puzzle Guide | Separation Anxiety Puzzle Solution | Dark Ops Challenges | All Safe Locations & Solutions

Easy Cash Farming Guide

To start farming cash, progress the story until you unlock The Cradle — this is the mission directly following the large mission where you’ll drive a vehicle around Iraq, blowing up SCUD missiles. This is basically the third mission of the campaign, so it appears relatively early.

After starting the mission, you’ll get a short cutscene as your team breaks into the palace compound. To farm for gold, go to the locations listed below and grab the cash — the cash will reappear after every reset. Once you get all the gold, restart the mission from the menu.

Money Location #1 : After leaving your vehicle at the start of the mission, run into the first building to your left. Inside, pass the stairs and look in the back corner. A pile of cash is on the counter between two white chairs. There’s $110 here.

: After leaving your vehicle at the start of the mission, run into the first building to your left. Inside, pass the stairs and look in the back corner. A pile of cash is on the counter between two white chairs. There’s here. Money Location #2 : Go forward and enter the next large building ahead. Go through the right doorway at the main entrance and take the stairs up. In the back of the second-floor hallway, there’s a pile of money on a small stool. This is also $110 .

: Go forward and enter the next large building ahead. Go through the right doorway at the main entrance and take the stairs up. In the back of the second-floor hallway, there’s a pile of money on a small stool. This is also . Money Location #3 : In the same building, drop down into the main palace interior. In the large central room, enter the connecting hallway to the back. There’s another small pile of money on the left side. Grab it for $110 .

: In the same building, drop down into the main palace interior. In the large central room, enter the connecting hallway to the back. There’s another small pile of money on the left side. Grab it for . Money Location #4: To the right of the central large building, there’s a small pool area. Run to the pool and look to the right of it — there’s a metal canopy table with $200 cash next to the pool.

After collecting the cash, open the pause menu and select Restart Mission. To make this run easier and faster, unlock perks that give you boosts to movement speed, health, or the second chance mechanic. One perk will give you a boost of health and speed when you almost die — very, very useful for this. You’ll also want to lower the difficulty if you keep dying. If you want to do this fast, ignore the soldiers and just go for the money. You’ll get a shot a whole lot, but on the right difficulty with the right perks, this is still a total breeze.

Collect cash and you’ll be able to unlock all the perks for the campaign. This is way easier than starting from the beginning and trying to find every single pick-up.