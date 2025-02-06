Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Beat The Sentinel Artifact | The Tomb Boss Fight Guide

The Sentinel Artifact returns from the Chaos Storyline and now plays an integral part in the Dark Aether Story of Black Ops 6 Zombies. Obtaining this relic from the past is the main objective of The Tomb, but at the end of the Main Quest Easter Egg, the Artifact becomes your enemy and is easily the hardest boss fight in the game so far. Players who want to make sure they don’t stumble at the quest’s conclusion will want to know how to take down this dark artifact. This guide will show players how to beat The Sentinel Artifact Boss Fight on The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Beat The Sentinel Artifact Boss Fight On The Tomb

Before even attempting the boss fight, it’s important I lay out a few things you should make sure you equip in the pre-game lobby. You will want to make sure you have some good Augments equipped to your Perks and Field Upgrade to make the game and especially the final boss fight easier.

Juggernog is a Perk you are going to get every game of The Tomb, not just when you’re running the Easter Egg. The Probiotic Major Augment for Juggernog is one of the most important ones for you to get an extra 50 HP. Speed Cola is necessary because when you face off with the boss, you will be given a small window of opportunity to do damage to the boss so making sure you are able to reload quickly can save your run. Speed Cola’s Supercharged Major Augment is great here since it will charge your Field Upgrade faster. For the Minor Augment, I suggest Quick Swap to increase weapon change speed since you will be changing between the Wonder Weapon and your bullet weapon of choice.

Quick Revive is great for making sure you heal quickly from damage. Use the Dying Wish Major Augment since it will basically give you an extra down during the boss fight. Any Minor Augment is fine here but I suggest the Karmic Return Augment if you’re playing co-op since it heals you if you revive a teammate. The final Perk you definitely need is Deadshot Daquiri to get extra damage on those critical attacks. Use the Dead Head Major Augment to get even more critical damage and the Dead Break Minor Augment to increase damage to armor plates.

When it comes to your Field Upgrade, Aether Shroud is the go-to option. As we said before, you aren’t given a lot of time to damage the boss so Aether Shroud is extremely useful if you find yourself needing to get enemies away so you can focus on the target. The Extra Charge Minor Augments are great here. I suggest the Burst Dash Major Augment to get through the horde if you find yourself in trouble or need to get close to the boss. If you’re playing with a team, the Group Shroud Major Augment is also great.

If you also want to use Gobblegums, here are a few suggestions. Arsenal Accelerator is great to keep your Field Upgrade charged and Shields Up will give you a fresh set of armor and make it strong for a short time to make it harder for the enemies to down you. Free Fire will give you unlimited ammo for a minute so this can be great to make sure you don’t fail to take down a phase of the boss because you need to reload. Idle Eyes is also great because it will cause all Zombies to just stand still for 30 seconds, giving you an opening to just focus on the boss. If you’re playing co-op, Phoenix Up and Near Death Experience are great for making sure your team stays alive.

Your weapons of choice are pretty different from the go-to choices for the previous maps. The GS45 and Ray Gun will not help you here since the boss won’t take explosive damage so you will need to make sure you have a bullet-based weapon. This boss and the surrounding HVT enemies that spawn during it are very tough so make sure you bring in one of the game’s strongest guns. I suggest the ASG-89 Shotgun since it hits hard and has a quick fire rate. Make sure you have the Rapid Fire or Dragon’s Breath Fire Mod attachment since these will increase the speed the gun fires and increase the damage dealt, respectively. You can only put one of these on but both are good choices so feel free to equip your favorite. Also, make sure you put on the Extended Mag II to decrease the amount of reloading you will need to do when attacking the boss. Another strong option is the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle. When Pack-a-Punched, this weapon gets a very quick rate of fire and deals massive damage. I suggest putting on a low-magnification Optic since you will be engaging enemies in close quarters during the fight. Also, put on the Extended Mag II and the Rapid Fire Mod for the same reasons mentioned with the ASG-89.

Get your weapons to Level 3 Pack-a-Punch and Legendary Tier and bring the Ice Staff as your secondary weapon to help with crowd control. Make sure you get the Perks mentioned at the start of the guide and you are just about ready to go into the fight. If you’re willing to try a dangerous Easter Egg for a little extra help, you can do the Blood Sacrifice Easter Egg to get the Golden Armor Vest which will recharge your armor for free.

With all that said, it’s time to talk about the boss.

After going through the Main Quest and charging all the altars and towers in the Dark Aether Nexus, the Aetherium Crystal will fire a laser at an archway in the northeast corner of the Dark Aether Nexus and light up a circular crest above an altar. Interact with the altar to reconstruct the bridge and create a path to a small area beyond the Nexus area. In the center of this area is the Sentinel Artifact. Interact with the artifact to start the boss fight.

The Sentinel Artifact will become hostile and you will be stacked with stopping it. The Artifact will become translucent and glow red, flying around in a circle while shooting a beam. This beam will deal massive damage to you if you get hit and will also greatly slow you down for a few seconds, leaving you open for Zombies to finish you off. I suggest you stand near the altar that the Artifact was on and crouch since the laser won’t hit you and just keep shooting Ice Storms at the ground to take care of the Zombies. Eventually, the Artifact will stop moving and will aim at one of the Elite enemy statues found at each corner of the arena. The Artifact will then become solid again and start to push a small purple orb toward the statue it is aiming at. If the orb reaches the statue, a wave of those Elite enemies will spawn so you need to stop it. Put down an Ice Storm to protect yourself and then target the Artifact. If you deal enough damage, the Artifact will explode and take out a chunk of its health bar.

When you break the Artifact, it will duplicate into two Artifacts. These Artifacts will repeat the same process of spinning and shooting lasers. Go back to the altar and just keep shooting the ground with the Ice Staff. When the Artifacts stop, you will have a chance to attack both of them. When you break an Artifact, a third one will appear and you will get a Max Ammo on the altar. This should lead to a third phase with 3 Artifacts but if you do this quick enough, you can break both Artifacts in a single go and skip a phase. If both are broken, there will now be 4 Artifacts.

Repeat the same thing you’ve been doing and wait for the 4 Artifacts to become targetable. You can only break one of these Artifacts since the other 3 will become translucent to move on to the fifth phase. This means 3 Elite enemy waves are going to spawn so I suggest you target the Artifact that is aimed at the Amalgam statue just to avoid having to fight that enemy. A Max Ammo will spawn on the altar.

The Artifacts in the center will no longer become solid even when they aim at statues. Instead, the fifth Artifact will attach itself to an HVT armored Zombie. Since you don’t need to worry about the circling Artifacts, I suggest setting yourself up in the underground parts of the arena to avoid the lasers and get the enemies to more easily funnel towards you. To attack the Artifact, you need to defeat this enemy. The armored Zombie can down you in just two hits and will affect you with the same shock effect as the other Artifact lasers. Use the Ice Staff to slow down the armored Zombied and then switch to your other weapon and lay into the enemy. Once the enemy is dead, break the Artifact and a sixth one will spawn. A Max Ammo will spawn on the altar.

The Artifact will now bind itself to an HVT Doppleghast. The Ice Staff won’t slow down this enemy so make sure to use your Field Upgrade if you find yourself getting overrun by the enemy. Take down the Doppleghast and break the Artifact to advance to the next phase. A Max Ammo will spawn on the altar.

The next enemy the Artifact bounds itself to is an HVT Shock Mimic. Use the same strategy mentioned above and then target the Artifact once the Mimic is dead. A Max Ammo will spawn on the altar.

The final enemy the Artifact bounds to is an HVT Amalgam. This is the most dangerous enemy so be ready to use everything you can from equipment to Gobblegums to Field Upgrades. Defeat the HVT and take out the Artifact to enter the last phase of the battle.

All enemies will die and the Sentinel Artifacts will line up around the altar. All 8 of them will shoot a beam that joins together into one true Sentinel Artifact. It will fly into a slot above a door that is opposite the arena’s entrance. The beams will start to charge the Artifact and you will need to take out the remainder of the health quickly. If you don’t do it fast enough, the Artifact will let out a blast that will down all players, instantly ending your run. Put down a few Ice Storms and use Field Upgrades or Gobblegums you still have and just pump the Artifact full of damage.

When the boss is defeated, The Sentinel Artifact will float back down to the altar. Interact with it to place the Obscurus Altilium next to the Artifact. The two items will merge together. Interact with this item will officially complete the Easter Egg.

You can now take down The Sentinel Artifact and finish The Tomb Main Quest Easter Egg boss fight in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.