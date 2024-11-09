Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is the Hand Cannon Scorestreak?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is preparing to launch its first batch of seasonal content and there’s plenty for fans to look forward to. From new loadout options, to fresh maps, and the debut of Ranked Play in multiplayer, Treyarch is trying to keep the momentum high. On day one of the Season 1 update, Black Ops 6 will get the Hand Cannon scorestreak to add some kick to your loadouts.

The Hand Cannon last made a Call of Duty appearance in Black Ops Cold War. It wasn’t exactly the most powerful streak in the game, but it was certainly fun to use to chain kills on smaller maps.

How to use the Hand Cannon in Black Ops 6

The requirements to earn the Hand Cannon is to rack up 900 score during a match without dying, making it a mid-level scorestreak. When you use the Hand Cannon, you’ll be given access to an extremely powerful pistol for a limited time. The drawbacks of the Hand Cannon are its slow fire rate and limited ammunition. However, this is heavily outweighed by the fact that it can kill enemies in a single shot. Additionally, expect to experience enhanced hip fire accuracy and faster hip-fire shooting speed, allowing you to take a lethal shot at both long and short ranges.

The Handcannon will be available to select from the existing pool of scorestreaks when Season 1 of Black Ops 6 rolls out on all platforms on November 14, 2024. It will feature in both multiplayer and Zombies modes.