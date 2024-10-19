Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Scorestreaks and How to Unlock Them

As we get closer to the release of Black Ops 6, Activision is releasing further details surrounding what players can expect to see, including the scorestreak selection.

Scorestreaks in Black Ops 6 are not grouped into sub sections that you must pick between like the past few entries in the franchise. This time, you can select any three scorestreaks you like, no matter how little or large they cost points wise. In Zombies, some streaks can be crafted or found as loot.

All Black Ops 6 launch scorestreaks

A total of 18 scorestreaks will be available to equip to loadouts with the debut of Black Ops 6. They’re unlocked as you progress through the player levels and you’ll earn them during a match when you reach the requires score.

Scout Pulse (Multiplayer)

Radar ping that reveals nearby enemies on your minimap.

Score: 400

Available: Unlocked Immediately

RCXD Car (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Deploy a small remote controlled, remote detonated explosive vehicle.

Score: 450

Available: Unlocked at player Level 5

SAM Turret (Multiplayer)

Launch a targeted missile strike against air vehicles.

Score: 550

Available: Unlocked at player Level 33

UAV (Multiplayer)

Recon drone that reveals enemy locations on the minimap for your team.

Score: 600

Available: Unlocked at player Level 15

Archangel Launcher (Multiplayer)

Rocket launcher with a magazine size of two that fires remote-piloted rockets.

Score: 650

Available: Unlocked at player Level 9

Counter UAV (Multiplayer)

A drone that scrambles enemy minimaps.

Score: 700

Available: Unlocked at player Level 17

Care Package (Multiplayer)

Call in an airdrop that contains a random scorestreak.

Score: 750

Available: Unlocked at player Level 24

Napalm Strike (Multiplayer)

Launch a targeted strike of explosive napalm.

Score: 900

Available: Unlocked at player Level 30

LDBR (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Launch a missile bombardment in a targeted area for a duration.

Score: 950

Available: Unlocked at player Level 21

Sentry Turret (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Automated turret that scans for and attacks nearby enemies.

Score: 1,000

Available: Unlocked at player Level 12

Hellstorm (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Control a long-range missile with brake and boost capabilities and secondary missiles.

Score: 1,050

Available: Unlocked Immediately

Watchdog Helo (Multiplayer)

Watchdog Helo that engages enemies and pings enemy locations for your team.

Score: 1,100

Available: Unlocked Immediately

A.G.R. Mk 1 (Multiplayer)

Remotely piloted quick assault tank armed with a machine gun and grenade launcher.

Score: 1,200

Available: Unlocked at player Level 27

Interceptors (Multiplayer)

Call in a fighter jet squadron that eliminates enemy air targets.

Score: 1,250

Available: Unlocked at player Level 47

Strategic Bomber (Multiplayer)

Stealth plane that carpet bombs a large targeted area.

Score: 1,300

Available: Unlocked at player Level 36

HARP (Multiplayer)

High altitude recon plane reveals enemy position and direction on the minimap in real time.

Score: 1,450

Available: Unlocked at player Level 42

Chopper Gunner (Multiplayer and Zombies)

A door gun turret on an assault chopper.

Score: 1,600

Available: Unlocked at player Level 45

Dreadnought (Multiplayer)

Gunship equipped with multiple cannons, rocket pods, and a Daisy Cutter bomb.

Score: 1,800

Available: Unlocked at player Level 54

Veteran players will recognise the majority of the scorestreaks, but there are some interesting new additions. You’ll be able to try all the streaks for yourself when Black Ops 6 rolls out worldwide on October 25, 2024.