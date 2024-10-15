Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the PC System Requirements? Answered

Get your rig ready for all the action.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is fast approaching and PC owners will want to make sure that their setup is ready for all the action with the official system requirements.

According to the Call of Duty blog, lead PC developer Beenox “is developing a cutting-edge PC experience with 4K graphics and Ultrawide support plus a huge number of options across a variety of settings.” Features include AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 for more responsive framerates, and AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening to bring more detail to the virtual world.

Black Ops 6 PC system requirements

Here are the specs your PC needs to hit, from the minimum requirements, all the way up to 4K Ultra.

Minimum

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Video Card : AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580

: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580 Video Memor y: 2 GB

y: 2 GB Storage Space : SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB Video Card : AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060

: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 Video Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Storage Space : SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Competitive / 4K Ultra

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Video Card : AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070

: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 Video Memory : 10 GB

: 10 GB Storage Space : SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Internet: Broadband Internet connection

PC players will be able to see first-hand just how well Black Ops 6 runs when it hits storefronts worldwide on October 25, 2024.