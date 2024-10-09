MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Voltstorm

A new aftermarket part for the MW3 and Warzone Stormender is available to unlock which goes by the name of the JAK Voltstorm. When firing, it discharges deadly bolts of high-voltage electricity capable of hitting numerous targets. The best part is that it can be used against Operators, not just enemy killstreaks.

To add the Conversion Kit to your arsenal, you must complete any five of the Week 4 challenges listed in this guide.

More Call of Duty guides

How to unlock the JAK Voltstorm in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 25 Operator kills while moving

Get 20 Operator hipfire kills

Get 10 Operator quickscope kills

Destroy 5 killstreaks

Get 20 Operator kills after having recently swapped weapons

Get 10 Operator kills with a weapon set to full auto mode

EMP 5 Operators or killstreaks

Zombies

Get 300 kills while moving

Get 30 kills with PHD Flopper explosions

Get 1 Abomination kill

Get 1 Warlord kill

Get 250 kills with an Assault Rifle while Speed Cola is active

Get 150 Cryofreeze kills with a Submachine Gun

Get 200 kills in the High Threat Zone

How to unlock the JAK Voltstorm in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

In Warzone, get 10 Operator kills or kill assists

That marks the end of weekly challenges in MW3 and Warzone. Only time will tell if a similar feature will be in Black Ops 6.