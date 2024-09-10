MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kastov LSW

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 6 will bring back the annual The Haunting event. In order to be able to put up a fight against the upcoming terrors, a fresh light machine gun is on its way. It goes by the name of the Kastov LSW and here is how to unlock it in MW3 and Warzone.

Activision describes the weapon as “shirking the traditional role of an LMG, the Kastov LSW encourages closing the distance to your targets by pairing a high fire rate with incredible accuracy in Tactical Stance. The weapon also sports a fast reload speed so you can get right back into the action after exhausting its hefty 100 round default magazine. Use Gunsmith to further enhance the LMG, from improving Tac Stance accuracy even more to building it out for longer ranged play with attachments extending its damage range and bullet velocity.”

How to unlock the Kastov LSW in MW3 and Warzone

As you can see, the upcoming light machine gun will have some serious firepower, so you’ll definitely want to add it to your arsenal. To do so, you must complete Sector 9 of the Season 6 battle pass. This will be a free sector, meaning no battle pass purchase is necessary to get the weapon. All you have to do is follow the path to the relevant sector and continue using the battle pass tokens you earn as you play to unlock all the rewards in Sector 9, before reaching the Kastov LSW.

If you have any battle pass XP tokens left, now is the perfect time to use them. Not only will they quicken the grind, but they won’t be usable going into Black Ops 6.

Once you gain access to the Kastov LSW, you can create a loadout, begin levelling the gun up, and work towards the new camos that come with it.

The Kastov LSW will be available to unlock when MW3 and Warzone Season 6 kicks off on September 18, 2024.