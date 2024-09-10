MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the DTIR 30-06

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 6 will bring back The Haunting event. In order to be able to fight off the upcoming frights, Sledgehammer Games will add two new weapons to the loot pool. One of these weapons is the hard hitting DTIR 30-06 battle rifle and here is how to unlock it while you play your favorite MW3 and Warzone modes.

Activision describe the weapon as “steady and powerful, this Battle Rifle works wonders in the hands of a skilled Operator. Its slow fire rate helps you conserve ammo and stay on target, inflicting heavy damage with each shot. Its strong base model gives you plenty of control when building the weapon out in Gunsmith. Throw on a scope to keep enemies at a distance, bulk up its ammo reserves with a larger magazine, and improve its handling speeds with an assortment of ergonomic designs.”

How to unlock the DTIR 30-06 in MW3 and Warzone

The DTIR 30-06 battle rifle will feature in the Season 6 battle pass, specifically in Sector 6. This is a free sector, meaning the gun can be unlocked without purchasing the full battle pass. Simply follow the path to the relevant sector and continue using the battle pass tokens you earn as you play to unlock all the rewards in Sector 6, before reaching the DTIR 30-06.

To accelerate the battle pass grind, make sure to use any battle pass XP tokens you have left in the bank. Since these won’t carry over to Black Ops 6, the final season of MW3 is the best time to use up your consumables.

Once you’ve unleashed the DTIR 30-06, you can add it to your loadouts, begin levelling the gun up, and work towards the new camos that are associated with it.

The DTIR 30-06 will be available to unlock when MW3 and Warzone Season 6 goes live on September 18, 2024.