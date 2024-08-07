MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Slash

A new toy for your gunsmith.

A new week of MW3 and Warzone Season 5 means another aftermarket part has dropped and this time it’s the JAK Slash.

Before you can use this underbarrel attachment, you must unlock it. This can be done by completing any five of the Week 3 challenges which we have listed, below.

How to unlock the JAK Slash in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 25 Operator hipfire kills

Get 20 Operator kills with Silenced weapons or Throwing Knives

Get 10 Operator hipfire kills with Battle Rifles

Get 15 Operator kills with Covert Sneakers equipped or Dead Silence active

Get 30 Operator kills shortly after sprinting with Submachine Guns

Get 10 Operator kills with the gun-butt of a weapon

Get 8 Operator kills with an underbarrel lethal attachment equipped to a weapon

Zombies

Get 100 point blank kills with a weapon

Get 50 kills with Silenced weapons or Throwing Knives

Get 100 hipfire kills with Battle Rifles

Get 30 Mercenary kills with a Marksman Rifle

Get 300 Critical kills with a Submachine Gun

Get 75 kills with the gun-butt of a weapon

Get 250 kills with a Pack-a-Punched weapon

How to unlock the JAK Slash in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

Yet another reward will be available to unlock when the Week 4 challenges roll out on August 14, 2024.