Call of Duty: Warzone – Superstore Resurgence Mode Explained

Since Rebirth Island rolled out in Warzone, Urzikstan took a back seat. The main map lacked updates and players continue to criticize Ranked Play being absent from it. However, Raven Software is about to pump some nostalgia back into Warzone with the return of Superstore. The map change will also get its own dedicated mode and here is all you need to know about it ahead of time.

Fan-favorite point of interest, Superstore, is returning to Warzone with the launch of Season 5. Reminiscent of the Verdansk days, Atlas Superstore will open a new chain in Urzikstan and you can expect to find it at the upper central-eastern side of the map, south of the Orlov Military Base.

Just like the good old days, you can land on the roof where there are four different entry points, with plenty of ways in from the ground floor, too. No matter how you fight your way inside, you can expect to have a lot of cover at your disposal, along with a plethora of Loot Caches to open.

A blast from the past

The tight-knit nature of the Superstore allows for intense close-quarter combat. Watch out for your opponents lurking in the isles and making use of various corners. Aggressive battles are taken to the next level, thanks to the Superstore Resurgence mode.

Superstore Resurgence will put 28 players into a ten-minute match focused entirely on the Superstore point of interest. With respawns active, you’ll be able to get back into the fight and rack up a respectable amount of kills while you get acquainted with this new area of Urzikstan.

The Superstore Resurgence mode will make its Warzone debut with the launch of Season 5 on July 24, 2024.