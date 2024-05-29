Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 has arrived with a whole host of new content. From new multiplayer maps, to weapons, and competitive ranks being reset, there’s plenty to work towards. As you hit the front line, Sledgehammer Games has sprinkled in fresh guns and equipment to help you claim victory. The most lethal of all is the DNA Bomb being added to Modern Warfare 3 and this guide will show you exactly how you can achieve one.

Veteran Call of Duty players may recognise the DNA Bomb as it featured in the original iteration of Modern Warfare 3 in 2011 and it last appeared in 2014’s Advanced Warfare era. The discovery of a DNA Bomb Popov Power in Urzikstan has replaced the nuke to take advantage of this newly found power. Whatever your experiences with this bomb, its return in Modern Warfare 3 2023 consists of some changes.

And it went boom

In order to drop a DNA Bomb, you must go on a 25 gun streak without dying. Although this will be quite the challenge, it’s five less kills than what was required to earn a nuke.

A DNA Bomb doesn’t have to be equipped to your loadout in order to achieve it. As long as you go on a 25 kill streak, the deadly weapon will be granted to you and you can call it in at any time during the match.

When you unleash the terror of a DNA Bomb on the battlefield, it will wipe out the entire enemy team. Unlike a traditional nuke, the DNA Bomb won’t end the match, allowing you to continue slaying the lobby through a blanket of green gas that’ll cover the map.

Now you know how to earn a DNA Bomb, all that’s left to do is hop in a match and see if you can secure yourself this prestigious streak.