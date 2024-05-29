Is PlayStation VR2 Getting A PC Adapter Soon?

Since almost the dawn on modern video game consoles, by which we mean the 1980s when the first gaming crash was stopped and new systems came out, publishers and developers have been pushing the technology available to try and get more interesting experiences to gamers. At first, it was just trying to get the best graphics. Then, it was expanding the game worlds so players could do even more within them. After that came various peripherals to enhance gameplay and so on, and now, there are attempts to take things into the VR space, like with PlayStation VR2. Sadly, it’s not been going well despite Sony’s best intentions and efforts.

As you might recall, sales of the PlayStation VR2 haven’t been great since launch, and part of the reason for that is that there aren’t many reasons to own one. Yes, they bill it as a “special experience,” and when you do get a special game to play it on, you will be consumed by it, but that’s very rare given the games currently available. Earlier this year, Sony said that one attempt they would make to try and make it more accessible would be to make the system PC compatible.

Fast forward to now, and insider Brad Lynch found a posting that seemed to indicate that the PC adaptor for the PSVR2 would be announced soon enough.

Sony is certifying an adapter to allow PSVR2 hardware to work on PCs pic.twitter.com/JFQDJVW7NP — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) May 29, 2024

If true, we could hear about it in the upcoming State of Play event tomorrow or possibly during the rumored PlayStation Showcase that’s coming later this year. Either way, Sony will likely push this adapter as an important device so that more people will give their headset a shot.

We know this is a big deal for them because Bloomberg reported earlier this year that they had straight-up stopped making the PSVR2. Why? Because they had a huge inventory of them that weren’t selling. Sony had high hopes for their improved VR system when it launched last year, but sales haven’t been close to what they wanted. Not having enough games on the system to make $550 purchase worth it is likely one of the key factors.

The other is that gamers simply aren’t all willing to jump into the VR space, and some people can’t due to vision issues. Also, like with all hardware platforms, if you don’t have the gaming library to keep people playing, you will be restricted in who gets it and who wants to get it.