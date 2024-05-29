Apparently This Fortnite Season Is The Best One To Some

Fortnite is undergoing many different things being said about it after the recent latest season dropped which is both Mad Max themed but also Fallout themed as well. Some players are expressing how the update is really cool, adding modifications to cars while others are not so impressed by it and are considering it “cheating” because a lot of players don’t have to leave their vehicles anymore to win.

According to GameSpot, some are seeing this brand new season as Twisted Metal, since the season definitely has a punk-rock theme going on, which is perfect for Mad Max especially with the sand dunes that we see as well, but it also makes it great for when driving vehicles. Players in the game this season are looking out for cars to mod and taking those into the battle, which is making it the best new season for some while not for others.

Cars now have brand new attachments like machine guns, a grenade launcher, spiked bumpers, and much more that players will be able to use to their advantage. When players find a car, they can drive out to find the box highlighted boxes sitting around and from there, that is how the car mods work.

When playing Fortnite now, it is almost a death wish to not get inside a vehicle to win, which is both cool and frustrating depending on what kind of Fortnite gamer you are. This new season is definitely interesting and is touching people new ways to play which is pretty cool to see.