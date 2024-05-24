Fortnite: How to get the War Bus

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is here and it goes by the name of Wrecked. There’s a particular focus on vehicle warfare, so it’s only fitting that the War Bus has made its debut at the beginning of this season. The War Bus is essentially a version of the Battle Bus loaded with weapons which players can pilot. If you want your very own War Bus in your next Fortnite match, we’ve got all the details on where to find one.

This isn’t the first time a driveable Battle Bus has featured on the island. All the way back in Chapter 3, the armored version of the iconic bus spawned in with a Cow Catcher, Chonkers Off-Road Tires, and two turrets. If you thought that was powerful, the War Bus has definitely taken the top spot as the most dominant vehicle in the game’s history.

All aboard the War Bus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Every match, there will be two War Buses that are being driven by patrollers. These patrollers will do everything they can to protect their vehicle, so if you want it, you’re going to have to hijack it. Both War Buses will be marked on the Fortnite map through the use of gold icons, so they won’t be difficult to find. Make sure you have plenty of bullets and heals in your inventory to eliminate the patrollers and claim this special kind of vehicle for yourself.

Each War Bus comes equipped with two cannons on top and a horn that produces an EMP pulse. This pulse does damage to nearby enemy shields, while temporarily disabling surrounding vehicles. There are multiple EMPs on board, but there is a cooldown to allow them to recharge over time.

If you have control of a War Bus in your Fortnite match, you’ll have all the extra weaponry and protection it provides to help you secure a victory royale.