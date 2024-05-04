LEGO Fortnite: How to get Macrobinoculars

As expected, the annual Star Wars crossover has returned to Fortnite. Each of the core Fortnite game modes have been touched by the Star Wars universe. LEGO Fortnite in particular has received a big update and introduced Macrobinoculars.

The Star Wars collaboration has brought plenty of fresh items to LEGO Fortnite. Included, are a batch of new weapons, some of which resemble those that appear in the battle royale. Others are unique to the mode, such as the Thermal Detonator.

Macrobinoculars are an essential item to progress through the rest of the Star Wars content. Therefore, you’ll want to know how to get them and this guide will talk you through it.

They can run, but they can’t hide from your Macrobinoculars

There are two ways you can obtain Macrobinoculars in your LEGO Fortnite world. The easiest is to talk to the Captain Bravara NPC. Like other characters in the game, Captain Bravara will rift to you and interacting with them until you’ve exhausted all of the dialogue options will see them drop you a pair of Macrobinoculars.

In addition, you can craft your very own Macrobinoculars at a Rebel Workbench. If you haven’t yet placed a Rebel Workbench in your Village, you can do so via the Build Menu, using 5 Wood and 8 Plastoid. The special kind of workbench is the gateway to crafting more Star Wars related items.

The ingredients you need to make the Macrobinoculars are:

4 Plastoid

2 Glass

1 Basic Compass

1 Power Cell

Macrobinoculars are an important item to help you locate the Rebel Outpost in your LEGO Fortnite world, as well as reveal where the Imperial Hideouts are. These locations are heavily armed, so make sure you’ve got a strong batch of weaponry on hand for when you encounter trouble.