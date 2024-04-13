Fortnite: Where to Find Cabbage Carts | Location Guide

Fortnite has rolled out the long-awaited Avatar crossover which has introduced new Mythic weapons to battle royale modes, made Avatar skins available in the store, and launched a themed mini battle pass. Whether you’re working through free or premium tiers, you’ll need to complete challenges in order to unlock the rewards. One of these quests asks you to destroy a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite and here is how to do just that.

With the wrath of the Mythic Gods unleashed on the map, a loot pool full of powerful weapons, and unique movement mechanics, Cabbage Carts have gone unnoticed. They appear as a brown stall on wheels, packed with fresh cabbages.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All Elemental Shrine Locations and Mythic Powers | Fortnite Rocket Racing: Neon Rush Ranked Play Rewards | Fortnite Rocket Racing: Neon Rush Kickoff Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Reboot Rally Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Waterbending Mythic | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Korra Skin | Fortnite: How to get Banana of The Gods | Fortnite: How to get the Hand Cannon | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Golden Chickens | Fortnite: All Weapon Bunker Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: All Ranked Play Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Find and Accept SHADOW Briefings | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Medallions and Their Abilities | Fortnite: How to get the Warforged Mythic Assault Rifle | Fortnite: How to get the Huntress Mythic DMR | Fortnite: How to get the Harbinger Mythic Submachine Gun | Fortnite: How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite: How to get the Wings of Icarus Mythic |

Fortnite Cabbage Cart locations

In total, there are 26 Cabbage Carts scattered across the Fortnite island. No matter where your preferred landing spot is, it’s likely that a Cabbage Cart won’t be too far away.

To make tracking one down even easier, here are all the Cabbage Cart locations marked on the map, thanks to Fortnite.GG.

Head to one of the locations where a Cabbage Cart resides and continuously hit it with your pickaxe or shoot at it until it’s fully destroyed. By doing so, the challenge will be marked as complete, progressing your Avatar Elements pass even further.

Cabbage Carts are more useful than they seem, especially if you’re low on health. Cabbage Carts drop (you guessed it,) cabbages and consuming them replenishes a small chunk of your health.

Luckily, you only have to destroy one Cabbage Cart to tick the challenge off your list, so it’s not like you have to spend time tracking down multiple carts.

Now you know where to find a Cabbage Cart, you can continue working your way through the Avatar questline. There’s plenty of time to complete the challenges, with the crossover ending on May 3, 2024.