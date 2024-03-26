Fortnite: How to get the Hand Cannon

With Chapter 5 Season 2’s theme of Myths and Mortals, it’s not surprising that some of the most powerful weapons have been unleashed on the island. The latest update has added more options to the mix, including taking the Hand Cannon out of the Fortnite vault. If you want the weapon back in your hands, here’s how.

The Hand Cannon made its Fortnite debut all the way back in Season 3 and has featured in the battle royale many times since. The fan-favorite gun is now back and ready to cause mass destruction.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find the Hand Cannon in Fortnite

The Hand Cannon has joined the general loot pool, meaning it can be found in chests, supply drops, and even as floor loot. To increase your chances of finding one, land at a point of interest as they’ll be populated with unopened chests at the beginning of a match. Additionally, Hot Spots that are marked on the map with yellow text tend to have more higher-tier loot, which is useful if you’re trying to come across a Hand Cannon as the gun is only available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants.

The Hand Cannon is essentially a Deagle, a single-fire pistol with a slow fire rate. However, it has an extremely high damage output and if you’re accurate, a serious blow will be dealt to your opponent. Due to its slow firing nature, it’s worth having an automatic weapon that is able to back it up in both long and short range combat. It’s also capable of dealing significant structural damage, allowing you to get the enemy out from behind their builds.

Now you know how to obtain a Hand Cannon in Fortnite, you’re ready to add it to your arsenal in your next match.