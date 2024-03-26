Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Find Allard’s Evidence | Every Rose Has Its Thorns Quest Guide

There’s more to the brothel than meets the eye in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The Rose Chateau is where you’ll find a challenging quest called ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn‘ — to complete it, you’ll need to find evidence on a noble that committed a crime long ago. Finding that evidence is especially tricky. It’s not enough to follow him around. You’ll need to talk to several people in and around the royalty to find this evidence. If you’re lost or just stressed out by the extremely short quest timer, then get all the answers with our full quest guide.

Every Rose Has Its Thorns | Quest Guide

To begin this quest, you must complete secret main story quests and encounter the owner of the Rose Chateau — Wilhelmina. These may not be required, but Wilhelmina will grow to trust you by completing these main story quests.

Pre-Requisites :

: Complete the quest ‘ An Unsettling Encounter ‘ by escaping out the window. Wilhelmina will appear and help you escape unnoticed. She will give you a pass to enter the brothel freely.

‘ by escaping out the window. Wilhelmina will appear and help you escape unnoticed. She will give you a pass to enter the brothel freely. Complete the quest ‘ The Stolen Throne ‘ and discover the False Sovran in the brothel. Wilhelmina will let you spy on the king. Use the secret door in the back of the Masquerade Hall.

‘ and discover the False Sovran in the brothel. Wilhelmina will let you spy on the king. Use the secret door in the back of the Masquerade Hall. Last, you need to complete the ‘Feast of Deception‘ quest. After attempting to visit the coronation, this quest will become available.

The second quest is especially important — it shows you where the peephole is. Now that this is done, we can finally begin this quest.

How To Begin: After the coronation, go to the Rose Chateau and take the stairs up to the third floor. Enter Wilhelmina’s room and look through the peephole on the right wall. You’ll watch a scene with her and Allard.

Go into the bedroom when she beckons, and the quest will begin. This is a timed quest — you have only three days to find evidence of a crime and bring it back to Wilhelmina. The oracle will not help you solve this one. But, there’s an easier way to complete this quest.

How To Find Evidence : To find the evidence in three days time, go to Sven’s Chambers in the palace. Talk to him and he’ll point you to Patrick .

: To find the evidence in three days time, go to in the palace. Talk to him and he’ll point you to . Go to Patrick’s Estate at night — the house is north of Allard’s Estate. Patrick will be waiting in the main hall. Talk to him, and he’ll setup a scheme. Patrick will call Allard to his estate, giving you time to sneak into Allard’s Estate.

at night — the house is north of Allard’s Estate. Patrick will be waiting in the main hall. Talk to him, and he’ll setup a scheme. Patrick will call Allard to his estate, giving you time to sneak into Allard’s Estate. Agree and then go to Allard’s Estate. Wait outside until Allard leave, then enter. Go to the second floor and enter the first room near the stairs — interact with the round painting and the evidence will pop out.

Collect the murder evidence.

Leave the area and return to Wilhelmina. Show her the evidence and you’ll complete the first part of this quest. The next part is simple. You can agree to go with her or stay and let her enact her revenge herself. If you do agree do go with her, you’ll get more insight into Wilhelmina and have a romantic scene with her in bed. No nudity here, though. Not even a single butt.

Helping Wilhelmina : If you agree to help Wilhelmina with her revenge, you’ll appear in a bedroom. When Allard enters, wait for Wilhelmina to give the signal.

: If you agree to help Wilhelmina with her revenge, you’ll appear in a bedroom. When Allard enters, wait for Wilhelmina to give the signal. She’ll tell you to catch him before he can escape. Run at him and press the grab button to hold him down.

This triggers the revenge cutscene. We’ll also learn there’s a reason Wilhelmina covers one of her eyes. After the scene, escape through the window — if the guards spot you, just run out of the city and rest until morning at a camp. The guards will give up their search.

Return to Wilhelmina in her room at the Rose Chateau. She’ll reward you with a steamy sex scene — and also be done with you. You can still work your way up to that Platinum Membership at the brothel if you really want to.

Quest Reward: Ring of Benevolence + 8,500 G

This unique ring heals you after you take high damage. And that’s one of the tr