Unknown 9: Awakening Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

The eight-minute trailer details what players can look forward to this fall.

Eight minutes of gameplay footage for Unknown 9: Awakening has been revealed by Bandai Namco, giving prospective players a chance to see more of the upcoming title’s stealth mechanics and combat.

The game’s main character, Haroona, has the power to “step,” or temporarily manipulate a parallel dimension. This can lead to many fun and unique gameplay moments, including the ability to briefly possess enemies.

Check out the Unknown 9: Awakening Gameplay Walkthrough trailer below:

Haroona can also use melee attacks, and when not in combat, the title will feature tons of exploration across colorful and impactful environments. There will also be plenty of collectibles for players to find.

“You play as Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into the Fold: a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own,” the title’s description reads. “On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, she will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world…but such power does not go unnoticed.

Haroona quickly becomes the target of the Ascendants, a splinter faction of a secret society known as the LYS, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.”

The main character will be voiced by Anya Chalotra, best known for her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg in the Netflix live-action adaptation of The Witcher. This will be the actress’s first time voice acting for a video game.

Unknown 9: Awakening will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S this fall.

