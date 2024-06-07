Unknown 9: Awakening Story Trailer Highlights Haroona’s Revenge Story

Unknown 9 is a bit of a mysterious project. We know that Unknown 9: Awakening is actually a variety of products that connect and tell a story with various events and characters. Regarding Unknown 9: Awakening, we’re getting a video game based around a woman named Haroona. Our protagonist discovers that they possess the ability to tap into a magical dimension known as the Fold. Using these powers to help manipulate our world to seek answers about what this Fold truly is doesn’t go unnoticed.

A group that calls themselves Ascendants knows about this Fold and seeks to use Haroona’s power to change humanity further. You’ll have to use your cunning and the powers of the Fold to stop the Ascendants from taking complete control. During today’s Summer Game Fest, we were given another small look into Unknown 9: Awakening.

With this trailer we got a bit more insight into the narrative and characters that we’ll be interacting in this game. We also learned that our protagonist has a revenge story tied into this game, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to learn more behind Haroona’s revenge ploy.

Players interested in Unknown 9: Awakening will find the game landing in the marketplace for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms sometime later this fall. If you missed out on the Summer Game Fest event the latest trailer for Unknown 9: Awakening in the video embedded above.