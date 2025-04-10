Look Outside: How To Get All 4 True Offerings | Ending Guide

Witness the true form of the Visitor (or don’t) for the best possible ending in Look Outside.

To get the true ending of Look Outside, you’ll need to collect and delivery four offerings to Jasper — a robed member of a secret sect found on the Ground Floor of your apartment building. If you want to finally Look Outside and see what all the fuss is about, you’ll need to find all the offerings and then exit through the rooftop access doors. Getting the offerings is tricky, but getting the correct, true offerings is even trickier.

Every location with offerings has fake key items you can collect. If you want to skip all the investigation, we’ll explain how to get the true offerings at all four locations. You can avoid fights and get what you need easier if you know what to do and where to go. If you get the incorrect offerings you’ll fail the true ending, and you won’t know it until the end. Don’t let that happen to you. Here’s what you need to know for the true ending.

How To Get True Offerings

Jasper, the cloaked cultist, is located on the Ground Floor through the doors up from the bus crash in the lobby. They’ll ask you to collect four Offerings of the Visitor — these are depictions of the visitor in any form. These include writings, pictures, painting and video footage of the outside. Make sure you don’t look at any of these and protect yourself from viewing them or you’ll get an instant game over.

True Offering #1: Photograph – Start by visiting the Telescope Room in Apartment 31 on Floor 3. Collect the Void Disc and then return to the room with the light switch turned off . You’ll need to escape from the Stargazer monster or defeat it to access the Telescope Room in the dark. Point the telescope outside and place the Void Disc in the light of the moon to get the Negative Disc . Take the Negative Disc to the Golf / Projector Room in the Floor 3 apartment. Place [ Photo Paper ] and the Negative Disc on the projector then switch it on. This gives you the [ Exposed Paper ]. Give the [ Exposed Paper ] to Lyle in the Floor 2 apartment, then wait a day to get the true offering.

Don’t look at the photo! If you’ve fought Lyle and defeated him, you can access the Dark Room in Lyle’s apartment and complete the photo yourself.

True Offering #2: Painting – Go to Frederic’s Apartment on Floor 1. It’s one of the apartments in the labyrinth area. The painter Frederic will talk to you in the entrance room and ask you to kill all the other Frederics. This isn’t required. You can fight Frederic in the living room (he’s a fake) and acquire the [ Canvas Bag ] key item. Go right into the painting room, then up to reach the dark room with no lights on. Go to the back-left corner and interact with the painting canvas that’s leaning against the wall. Put it in the [ Canvas Bag ] to get the true painting. You can check it by touching it then leaving the room. If you don’t touch any other paintings, you’ll see the paint is wet and the color is blue .

There’s a lot more you can do in Frederic’s Apartment, and there are plenty of other paintings you can help or hurt. Some are actually very useful — one will fully heal you once per day.

True Offering #3: Manuscript – After reaching the Basement and Parking Garage, you’ll reach the elevator and unlock it for fast-travel through the floors. This gives you access to a locked apartment on Floor 2 . There’s an optional boss called Typewrither here. There are multiple manuscript items in the apartment. Collect the [ Loose Manuscript ] and turn it in to Jasper. Only this is the correct manuscript — the rest are incorrect.

Like all the others — don’t read the manuscripts too much. Only one counts toward the true ending. The final offering is the trickiest and is the easiest to screw up.

True Offering #4: Security Tape – The last offering is found in the Basement Security Room . You’ll need to solve the planet disc puzzle to get inside. Learn where to find all the planet discs and get the puzzle solutions here. Get the [ Blank Tape ] from the Convenience Store on the Ground Floor and the [ Guinea Pig ] — you’ll need both key items to get the correct tape. Defeat the Panopticon boss then place the Guinea Pig in the chair near the camera feed monitor. Switch the feeds until the Guinea Pig transforms into a monster. That’s your clue that you’ve found the correct feed without looking at it yourself. Record the feed on the [ Blank Tape ] and give it to Jasper.

That’s all four correct offerings. Giving them to Jasper will trigger the endgame stage and allow you to exit through the rooftop doors on the top floor of the stairwell. Talk to the four robed characters on the rooftop and they’ll meet at the center where the ritual will take place.

Defeat the final boss (it isn’t easy!) and you’ll get a final choice that determines your ending. You can choose to refuse or accept seeing the Visitor’s True Form. Choose to Refuse for the best possible ending or Accept if you’re really morbidly curious.

Either way, you’ll get the true ending. There are more endings to witness, but none are as elaborate as this one — you’ll need to do everything right to get this ending, so if you want to complete the game, this is what you need to know.