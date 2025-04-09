Look Outside: How To Get The Best Weapons

The best weapons in Look Outside are absolutely required if you want to take down the optional bosses before the last day. There are terrifying creatures around every corner of your cursed apartment building, and reaching the end of the two weeks alive won’t be easy. You’ll need good weapons to make it to the end, and we’ve found some of the best weapons for the early and late game. If you’re ever struggling, these are the weapons you’ll want to collect.

Best Weapons | Locations Guide

The best weapons in Look Outside can be found in a variety of different ways — some weapons can be purchased from travelling vendors that appear randomly at your door, while others can be purchased from the main shop on Floor 2. You can craft some of the most useful battle items or you can find some weapons in the apartment building. Here’s a quick list of some of the best weapons and battle items to look out for.

Hellsword : The most powerful melee weapon in the game is located in the Parking Garage on the Basement level. In the main parking garage area, go to the top of the large meat tunnel — there’s a bench with a Flamethrower here, which is another extremely good weapon. In the meat tunnel, you’ll encounter the optional Hell Car boss. This thing is extremely difficult and will auto-kill you in a few turns. You can lure the car out and dodge it to get through the room transition on the right. Inside the meat area you’ll find the Hellsword .

Leaving the area can be difficult, but it is possible to get the Hellsword without fighting the Hell Car. This is an endgame weapon and is really only available if you’re tough enough to reach the Parking Garage, which is one of the last required locations in the story.

Acid Flask : A consumable item you can use in battle — the Acid Flask is incredibly powerful against a single enemy. This can be crafted even very early in the game, and it’s so strong you’ll want to use it against seemingly impossible fights from the start. You can craft Acid Flasks in the apartment by combining items or find them rarely in the world. You can also buy them from travelling merchants or from the store on Floor 2 after some days have passed. To craft Acid Flasks , combine Vinegar + Purocare or combine D-Clogger + Purocare for two Acid Flasks.

Molotovs and other throwable items are extremely useful for the entire run. Explosives are also an insanely powerful weapon that are extremely useful for any encounters against multiple enemies. If you need to wipe out several enemies at the same time, use Explosives. You can also craft Explosives using Gasoline + Cleanerex or D-Clogger + Herbicide for two Explosive items.

Machete: The Machete is useful for its unique skill that slashes enemies randomly a large number of times. Use it against single opponents to land a staggering number of hits — and if you boost crit rates, you’ll deal incredible damage very early. The easiest way to get the Machete is to buy it from the shop on Floor 2 — don’t let it break as replacing it can take a while. You can buy duct tape to repair the Machete.

The Machete can also be purchased from wandering merchants that show up at your door. The Machete is one of the best you can get in the mid-game and makes the Ground Floor or even Floor 1 areas much, much easier to deal with.

Shotgun: One of the best workhorse weapons in the game, the Shotgun is essential for wiping out groups of enemies and deals high damage to single opponents with the point-blank shot skill. Originally this could be found as early as Floor 1 but it’s been moved — you can still save money and buy from a wandering gun store. Rest in your apartment by playing video games and the vendor will eventually appear.

Alternatively, one can be found in the Parking Garage on the Ground Floor. Use the Electronic Key to open the car in the bottom-right corner of the Parking Garage. Use it in your inventory near the car and you’ll hear it unlock.

That covers most of our favorite, most essential weapons in Look Outside — we’ll add more as they’re discovered, but this should get you started right. There are so many more weapons to find, and they’re especially worth grabbing to equip to your extra party members, which you’ll want to collect as soon as possible.