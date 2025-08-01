Donkey Kong Bananza: Where To Find Rare Fossils | Freezer Layer

Get the rare T-Rex and all 10 Preserved Bugs with these map locations for the Frozen Layer.

There are two types of rare fossils in the Freezer Layer — Preserved Bugs and a giant T-Rex Skeleton — and you’ll need them all to grab every cosmetic item from the style shop in Canter Creamery. Fossils are unique collectibles in Donkey Kong Bananza because they’re really just a weird form of currency, you’ll trade them at the Style Shop for alternate colors. While there are normal fossils found all over each map, with over 60 to collect in the Freezer Layer alone, the rare fossils are a lot trickier to find. That’s why we’re showing you where to find them all. That’ll make accessorizing a lot easier.

And those Preserved Bugs should look familiar to anyone that played Donkey Kong Country — it’s the buzzy bees frozen in amber!

SL500 | Rare Fossil Locations

Preserved Bug Fossil: At Cold-Colt Crest, the start of the Freezer Layer, go right from the snowy slide and dig down to find a Getaway location. After building it, you’ll find the rare fossil on the ledge outside.

Preserved Bug Fossil: Located directly above the village entrance to Coolstripe Cavern, on the arch-shaped ledge covered in snow.

Preserved Bug Fossil: Inside the main stake chamber in Coolstripe Cavern that leads to SL 501. Find it on the left ice wall.

Preserved Bug Fossil: Found directly above the previous fossil, at the top of the plateau above Coolstripe Cavern. Reach the very top of the big square chunk of map above the entrance to get another fossil.

T-Rex Fossil: The biggest, rarest fossil is located in SL500 on the plateau above Coolstripe Cavern. Look in the biggest pit near the Shifty Smash mini-game and clap to discover the fossil right under the snow layer.

Preserved Bug Fossil: At the base of the Cooling Tower, look for an island with an ice-cream hut. Slap your palms to raise a hidden ice bridge across the cold water to reach it.

SL501 | Rare Fossil Locations

Preserved Bug Fossil: At Chocolava Lake, follow the path where DK needs to drop icicles to clear a path through the lava. After dropping the biggest icicle, look left for a mound of lava with a visible rare fossil. Throw ice at the magma to create a path to the collectible.

Preserved Bug Fossil: At the Canter Creamery entrance, go left to find a hole leading into a cave below. Follow the cave past a fossil until you reach a long room full of snowy roller enemies you need to get through the lava. Break through the turf to the left (behind) to find a chamber with this fossil.

Preserved Bug Fossil: To the right of the Zebra Elder, look for a spinning cylinder of lava. There’s a second cylinder to the right of the Banana that has a visible rare fossil on the exterior. Wait for it to appear then hit a cold enemy to cool the magma.

Preserved Bug Fossil: At the Zig-Zag Bridges area of SL501, run past the first digging enemy and reach the turn. Look above for a small falling icicle that will drop and cool the lava below. Drop down onto the small safe spot to find a wall that leads to the rare fossil.

SL502 | Rare Fossil Locations

Preserved Bug Fossil: To the left of the Hot-Hoof Heater Getaway, there’s an ice-block NPC in the lava lake. Use the ice to clear the nearby mound of lava. There’s a hidden rare fossil at the map marker.