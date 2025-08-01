Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Freezer Layer SL502

The bottom of the Freezer Layer is SL502 and this area is covered in molten chocolate. Luckily, DK doesn’t need to go far to find all the bananas in this Donkey Kong Bananza level. There are only a dozen or so lost banandium gems in this smaller level, but if you’re still hunting for them all, we’ve got the map locations and descriptions to easily locate every gem in the level. There are only a few places to look this time, which is a relief after the marathon banana hunts in SL500 and SL501.

Banana Locations | Freezer Layer SL502

Hoofin’ it to Hot Hoof Heater – After completing the Cooling Tower area, you’ll reach another stake. Smash it to create a hole own to SL502. Right where you land, you’ll finda bushel of bananas.

Tricky Trot to the Ice Maker – In SL 502, you’ll need to access the Ice Maker high above the magma surface to freeze over the molten chocolate. Use you Zebra transformation to run on the ice track leading up to the Ice Maker. There’s a banana up here. Collect it before smashing the stone blocking the ice in.

Looking Over Chocolava – To the left of the Canter Creamery entrance sign, there’s a cave entrance with a Fractone bent over the side. Drop down and follow the cave all the way to the end — DK will find a VoidCo stake. Break it to drop into SL502 and get a unique hidden banana.

Battle: Fighting on the Run – Landing down in SL502, turn right at Hot-Hoof Heater to spot another island connected by a bridge. Pay the Fractone 600 gold to clear the rubble and enter the combat arena. Transform into Zebra Bananza to enter, then defeat all the enemies on the ice bridge.

Hidden in Chocolava Cave – Under the bridge connected to the previous battle arena portal, there’s hole in the lava. Drop down to enter a cave with spinning rock platforms. Reach the end to collect a banana.

Freezer Fragmentone Recovery – Drop down to the left of the Hot-Hoof Heater Getaway. There’s a Fractone that’s missing three pieces. Bring one to him to earn a banana reward.

Freezer Fragmentone Restoration – Bring all three to the Fractone to get a second banana reward.

Scraping the Slope – To the right of the Hot-Hoof Heater Getaway, drop down to the lower ledge of the dirt island. There’s a challenge course portal here with three final bananas to collect. Create a path through the snow so the ice cubes reach the bowl at the bottom of the path to get the first banana.

A Sneaky Second Serving – To get the second banana, clear the snow at the middle of the metal slope to reveal a second hidden bowl. Reset the course or throw snow piles to block the path of the ice cubes and push them toward the bowl. Either way, fill it up to collect the second banana.

Over the Slope – Climb to the top of the ice machine by using the climbable walls on the left or right sides. At the top, grab the last banana to 100% the Freezer Layer.

Treat on a Tiny Island – To the right of the Ice Machine that leads to the level exit, there’s a floating island with a visible banana. Step on the ice platform and a bridge will generate ahead of you. Follow the ice bridge and dodge the lava to reach the floating island.