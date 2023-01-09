The Best Video Game Deals Right Now | Discounted Games Guide

Looking to score some great video game titles on the cheap? We’re here to lend a hand by supplying you the best deals, promotions and sales going on right now. We’ll also include some of the highlighted video game titles being offered with each sale though you’ll want to take note that even more games may be offered within the links supplied below. Likewise, we’ll keep this article updated so make sure to check back weekly.

[NOTE: None of the links supplied are affiliated. They will simply take you to the deal, sale or promotional source.]

1/8 – 1/14

Humble Bundle

Level Up and Learn Communication & Meditation Bundle Click Here

Note: $12 for entire bundle

Nonotale – Typing Characters

Influent: Definitive Edition

Playne: The Mediation Game

You Can Kana – Learn Japanese Hiragana & Katakana

Terra Alia: The Language Learning RPG

Epistory – Typing Chronicles

The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia

Learning Japanese To Survive! Trilogy

Best Buy

Best Buy Weekly Sales Click Here

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Definitive Edition $24.99

Stardew Valley $9.99

Persona 5 Royal $39.99

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $29.99

Lego City Undercover $19.99

Motal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $19.99

Gotham Knights $49.99

Saints Row Day 1 Edition $35.99

Sonic Colors $29.99

PlayStation Store

Deal of the Week Click Here

EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition $99.99

PlayStation Holiday Sale Click Here

Elden Ring $41.99

NBA 2K23 $34.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $19.99

Horizon Forbidden West $39.89

Gotham Knights $34.99

Stray $23.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $23.99

Gran Turismo 7 $29.99

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sale Click Here

New Year Sale

Paper Mario: The Origami King $41.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $41.99

Dragon Ball: The Breakers $14.99

Persona 5 Royal $41.99

Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.49

Sonic Frontiers $41.99

Doom Eternal $14.99

Stardew Valley $9.99

Microsoft

Xbox Sales & Specials

Last Chance Sale Click Here

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $46.89

NHL 23 $27.99

Watch Dogs Legion $11.99

Little Nightmares II $9.89

Gotham Knights $34.99

Steam

Weeklong Deals Click Here

Raft $13.39

Spire of Glory $5.59

Bigfoot $15.99

SCUM $17.49

Rogue Tower $11.24

Heavy Rain $9.99

Target

Target Weekly Deals Click Here

Sonic Frontiers $39.99

Persona 5 Royal $29.99

Just Dance 2023 $29.99

Epic Games Store

Weekly Sales Click Here

Dragonlace Zorbu Theme $19.99

NHRA: Speed For All Ultimate Edition $39.99

Divine Knockout Founders Edition $16.74

Free Game Offer Click Here

Kerbal Space Program

Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Amazon Prime Gaming Click Here

Note: Free to Prime members this month.