The Best Video Game Deals Right Now | Discounted Games Guide

Looking to score some great video game titles on the cheap? We’re here to lend a hand by supplying you the best deals, promotions and sales going on right now. We’ll also include some of the highlighted video game titles being offered with each sale though you’ll want to take note that even more games may be offered within the links supplied below. Likewise, we’ll keep this article updated so make sure to check back weekly.
[NOTE: None of the links supplied are affiliated. They will simply take you to the deal, sale or promotional source.]
1/8 – 1/14
Humble Bundle
Level Up and Learn Communication & Meditation Bundle Click Here
Note: $12 for entire bundle
- Nonotale – Typing Characters
- Influent: Definitive Edition
- Playne: The Mediation Game
- You Can Kana – Learn Japanese Hiragana & Katakana
- Terra Alia: The Language Learning RPG
- Epistory – Typing Chronicles
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- Learning Japanese To Survive! Trilogy
Best Buy
Best Buy Weekly Sales Click Here
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Definitive Edition $24.99
- Stardew Valley $9.99
- Persona 5 Royal $39.99
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $29.99
- Lego City Undercover $19.99
- Motal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $19.99
- Gotham Knights $49.99
- Saints Row Day 1 Edition $35.99
- Sonic Colors $29.99
PlayStation Store
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition $99.99
PlayStation Holiday Sale Click Here
- Elden Ring $41.99
- NBA 2K23 $34.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $19.99
- Horizon Forbidden West $39.89
- Gotham Knights $34.99
- Stray $23.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $23.99
- Gran Turismo 7 $29.99
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Sale Click Here
New Year Sale
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $41.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $41.99
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers $14.99
- Persona 5 Royal $41.99
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.49
- Sonic Frontiers $41.99
- Doom Eternal $14.99
- Stardew Valley $9.99
Microsoft
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $46.89
- NHL 23 $27.99
- Watch Dogs Legion $11.99
- Little Nightmares II $9.89
- Gotham Knights $34.99
Steam
- Raft $13.39
- Spire of Glory $5.59
- Bigfoot $15.99
- SCUM $17.49
- Rogue Tower $11.24
- Heavy Rain $9.99
Target
Target Weekly Deals Click Here
- Sonic Frontiers $39.99
- Persona 5 Royal $29.99
- Just Dance 2023 $29.99
Epic Games Store
- Dragonlace Zorbu Theme $19.99
- NHRA: Speed For All Ultimate Edition $39.99
- Divine Knockout Founders Edition $16.74
- Kerbal Space Program
- Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice
Amazon Prime Gaming Click Here
Note: Free to Prime members this month.
- The Evil Within 2
- Breathedge
- Faraway 2: Jungle Escape
- Dishonored 2
- Metal Slug
- The King of Fighters 2003
- Metal Slug X
- The Last Blade
- Twinkle Star Sprites
- Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Beat Cop
- Chicken Police – Paint it Red
- The Last Blade 2
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- Metal Slug 3