Datamine Reveals Possible New Characters For Multiversus

The Multiversus universe has been on quite a revealing spree ever since it came “back to life” a while back. They’ve unveiled and released numerous new characters, including Banana Guard, Jason Vorhees, Joker, and Agent Smith. Then, they recently dropped a trailer revealing that fan-favorite character Samurai Jack would soon arrive. In the image that came with his trailer, Beetlejuice was shown next to him, and the Animaniacs were teased, too. That’s plenty of characters to keep the game going for its “second season,” and yet, data miners wanted to see just how far this Bugs Bunny rabbit hole went, so they dove into the code to get teases for what’s coming.

What they found were code for stages and characters that might arrive later on. For example, Marceline the vampire might join Finn and the Banana Guard as a rep of their world. That will make many fans happy, no doubt. However, that’s not the only thing that was found.

A pair of “in-development” stages were discovered and posted online, and they seem to imply that stages featuring a literal “Barbie World” and a Quidditch field will be incoming.

barbie stage #multiversus (this is really early in development. this might also just be for rifts) pic.twitter.com/WbRpgYtUiq — ausil ( laisul ) 😸 (@AusilMV) July 23, 2024

Harry Potter content will be coming to #Multiversus sometime in the future (apparently this is a quidditch stage, I know nothing about Harry Potter) pic.twitter.com/BI1Nj5B4Ty — ausil ( laisul ) 😸 (@AusilMV) July 23, 2024

On the one hand, many people are expecting Harry Potter or one of his allies/enemies to arrive in Multiversus. In fact, you could argue that it’s odd we haven’t seen anything from his franchise since the game’s arrival, due to how it’s one of WB’s biggest franchises, and they’re going to do a revival TV series on the books soon.

Harry is a wizard, so his magic spells would fit perfectly within this brawling game. As for Barbie, that’s a bit more complicated, as WB doesn’t own the rights to Barbie; Mattel does. However, the live-action movie starring Barbie was one of the key “gets” for the Max streaming service, which might be why she’s getting a stage in the game. Seeing her put into the fighter would be jarring, but not a reach for this title. Again, they added Banana Guard or a million other options that could’ve been put before it. This game likes being weird.

Plus, if they were to base it off of the live-action movie, they could do a unique moveset for the “doll.”

Until Player First Games reveals that these are coming or are real in any metric, we must take it with a grain of salt. After all, the danger of a game like this is that rights change on a dime. Thus, they could start to make these stages and character models but then not use them.