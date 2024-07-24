Borderlands Movie Gets Final Trailer

It wouldn’t be summer without some studios trying to throw potential “big hits” that they feel will earn them some cash. The irony here is that while we’re only days away from Deadpool and Wolverine teaming up for potentially the highest-grossing live-action movie of the year, we’re also a few weeks away from the arrival of the next video game adaptation. Yep, we’re talking about the Borderlands Movie, and you might be surprised that it’s coming out next week, given how light the promotion has been for it. That promotion is picking up a little, as the final trailer for the film has arrived.

In the trailer, we see the ragtag group of treasure hunters trying to make their way to the vault, which has the biggest treasure ever on the planet of Pandora. Oh, and apparently, Tiny Tina is the only one who can open the vault door, so that’s new. What follows is a bunch of clips showing the action and comedy style that the Borderlands movie will have, so you should watch it below to see if it’s to your liking:

If any of you are seeing some “red flags” for this film, you wouldn’t be alone. Even though the movie is getting ready for its premiere, there’s little to no hype around it. Like, at all. The first trailer just raised questions about the casting, especially with Kevin Hart, and if you were to look at this trailer, you’d definitely feel that they’re trying to do the video game version of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which wouldn’t be a bad thing…if they could guarantee the quality. The truth is, we’re pretty sure they can’t do it.

Have you seen interviews about the movie? Or perhaps insights from the film by the actors? Exactly, you haven’t seen that many, and that speaks volumes. This film has had a rather tumultuous shooting process, and the end result isn’t likely to be something that diehard fans of the franchise are looking for.

That’s sad for multiple reasons. The first is that this franchise is fun and wacky and could’ve been the perfect “B-Movie” that would make a fun franchise while not being on the award-nominated level of other films and TV shows that have come out from the video game genre.

Instead, we seem to be getting something like past generations of video game adaptations: trying to throw star power at the problem rather than making a good movie.